Taoyuan warden touts ‘meow borough’ as antidote to stray cat poisonings 友善對待浪貓 「貓里長」來示範

A recent spate of stray cat poisonings within a number of communities has gripped the public. In response to the poisonings, a cat-loving borough warden is promoting her “meow borough” — where residents and volunteers have implemented a trap, neuter, vaccinate and return (TNVR) program as well as other feline-friendly measures — as a model environment where stray cats and humans can co-exist in harmony.

The inspiration for establishing “meow borough” came from Taoyuan’s Jhongsheng Borough Warden Tsui Mei-ying. According to one of the project’s administrators, Lin Chia-wen, Tsui started the TNVR program back in 2006 to sterilize and care for the borough’s feline population. Today, all of the borough’s residents participate in the program.

These days, Taiwanese society is much more receptive to animal welfare issues so there are more resources to draw on, says Lin, who adds that despite the progress that has been made, Taiwan still needs to develop a more fully-formed plan to deal with its stray cat problem. Otherwise, says Lin, with humans and cats jockeying for limited space within urban areas, we could see society readopt unreasonable behavior toward our furry friends.

A cat lies on a window sill in Taoyuan’s Jhongsheng Borough on June 11.一隻貓咪趴在窗台於桃園市中聖里，照片攝於本月十一日 。 Photo: Wang Shu-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者王姝琇

The “meow borough” strategy includes fixed feeding stations, TNVR as well as community education on the importance of preserving life. Lin says the first problem that needed to be resolved was how to prevent the feeding stations from creating an untidy environment that would potentially anger residents. They resolved the problem by designing enclosed feeding huts, which are placed at feeding stations. These allow for a clean feeding environment and also resolved associated problems such as stolen food, Lin says.

Although the TNVR program has been in place for more than a decade, Lin says public information about the program is still lacking. TNVR can resolve the problem of over-breeding, brawls, caterwauling and other noise-related issues, but education is also needed to instill in children from a young age correct ideas on the sanctity of life, such as volunteers going into schools or by holding animal fairs, adds Lin.

Another of the project’s administrators, Hsieh Hsin-yeh, admits that while TNVR can solve the problem of an ever-expanding stray cat population, getting the borough warden, local residents and people who feed the stray cats on side is not easy.

A stray cat feeds on a plate of kitchen scraps in Taoyuan’s Jhongsheng Borough. 一隻浪貓在桃園市中聖里的巷子裡面吃著一盤廚餘。 Photo: Wang Shu-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者王姝琇

“Those who feed the stray cats are worried that they won’t be cared for properly under the TNVR program, while residents may be concerned that far from solving the problem, the scheme will attract even more stray cats. Meanwhile, the borough warden is stuck in the middle between those who support the measures and those who oppose them. It’s impossible to please everyone,” says Hsieh.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

日前爆出社區毒貓事件引發各界關注，現在有愛貓人士規劃推行「貓里長」示範點，由里長帶領居民與志工協助完成里內浪貓TNVR（誘捕、絕育、施打疫苗、放回原地）等多項工作，打造人貓和諧共存的友善生活空間。

A cage used to trap stray cats is pictured in Taoyuan’s Jhongsheng Borough on June 11. 一座捕捉浪貓陷阱，本月十一日攝於桃園市中聖里。 Photo: Wang Shu-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者王姝琇

貓里長計畫靈感來自桃園市中聖里長崔美瑛，計畫執行者之一的林珈汶說，崔里長自二○○六年起執行TNVR，照顧絕育的貓咪已成中聖里的全民運動。

比起早期，現在社會資源更豐富、友善對待動物觀念更普遍，應該有更完善的計畫解決浪貓問題，否則人貓共存空間有限的前提下，不理性對待行為就可能會再發生。

貓里長計畫包含固定餵養區域設計、TNVR及生命教育宣導三大區塊，首先要解決餵養造成環境髒亂所引起的民怨，林珈汶說，設計餵養貓屋能固定餵養點、強化「乾淨餵食」觀念，同時解決竊食等問題。

TNVR雖已實施多年，但仍缺乏強力宣導，惟TNVR能解決大量繁殖及貓打架、叫春等噪音問題；生命教育則能從小灌輸正確觀念，例如走進校園宣導、招募小小志工或舉辦動物市集，讓友善對待觀念從小扎根。

同為貓里長計畫執行者的謝欣曄指出，TNVR是解決浪貓延伸問題的基礎，但他也坦言，要與里長、居民或當地餵養浪貓的愛心人士溝通並不容易 。

「餵養人擔憂浪貓受到不當對待，居民怕問題沒解決反而引來更多貓，里長則是夾在贊同與不贊同的里民之間，誰都不想得罪」。

(自由時報記者王姝琇、蔡文居)