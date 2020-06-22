A: How was your weekend?
B: Don’t ask. I had to work a make-up-day on Saturday, so I only had one day off.
A: But this means you can take a long weekend over the Dragon Boat Festival.
B: That’s true. Talking of the festival, on Sunday I helped my mom to wrap zongzi.
A: 你的週末過得如何？
B: 別說了，上週六補班，所以我週末只放了一天假。
A: 這樣端午節你才有週末連假啊。
B: 也對啦。說到端午節喔，星期天我有幫我媽媽包粽子耶。
Conservationists have warned that the coronavirus pandemic could spark a surge in ocean pollution — adding to a glut of plastic waste that already threatens marine life — after finding disposable masks floating like jellyfish and waterlogged latex gloves scattered across seabeds. The French non-profit Operation Mer Propre (Operation Clean Sea), whose activities include regularly picking up litter along the Cote d’Azur, began sounding the alarm late last month. Divers had found what Joffrey Peltier of the organization described as “COVID waste” — dozens of gloves, masks and bottles of hand sanitizer beneath the waves of the Mediterranean, mixed in with the
Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan-based restaurant chain Din Tai Fung announced on Instagram that it would close its first US outlet in Arcadia, California after service on June 11 following two decades of operation. The iconic chain is best known for its “xiaolongbao” (steamed soup dumplings), and was named one of the world’s top 10 gourmet restaurants by The New York Times in 1993. “We first opened this location over 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, culture and our signature xiaolongbao to our guests here in the US,” the post wrote. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of this
To increase sales of his Irwin mangoes, eight years ago, 42-year-old mango farmer Yeh Tsai-cheng began selling to Japan, becoming the first farmer from Tainan’s Danei District to do so. Yeh says each of his harvested mangoes go through three separate quality checks. Although he originally intended to keep the best ones for the Taiwanese market, Yeh says stringent quality standards for shipping to Japan combined with a high number of repeat orders meant it was not possible to reserve the cream of the crop for domestic consumers. Yeh, who originally worked in the food and beverage industry, nine years ago
The classic film “Gone with the Wind” was removed from HBO Max on Tuesday last week, as the protests against racism force major TV networks to review their offerings. The 1939 American Civil War epic set a record by winning eight Oscars, and remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, adjusted for inflation. The film’s depiction of contented slaves and heroic slaveholders has given rise to criticism. “‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” said HBO Max, which has nearly 35