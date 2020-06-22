EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: How was your weekend?

B: Don’t ask. I had to work a make-up-day on Saturday, so I only had one day off.

A: But this means you can take a long weekend over the Dragon Boat Festival.

B: That’s true. Talking of the festival, on Sunday I helped my mom to wrap zongzi.

A: 你的週末過得如何？

B: 別說了，上週六補班，所以我週末只放了一天假。

A: 這樣端午節你才有週末連假啊。

B: 也對啦。說到端午節喔，星期天我有幫我媽媽包粽子耶。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: