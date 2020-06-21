A: That was a really delicious lasagne: Your best ever.
B: Thank you. I think I’ve perfected the recipe. Next time I’ll make some non-toxic mushroom soup using shop-bought mushrooms.
A: I’ll make sure to never again use the garbage disposal unit while wearing a tie.
B: What a crazy evening. Let’s go to bed before we injure ourselves some other way.
A: 那真的是一份好吃的千層麵耶：是你做過最好吃的。
B : 謝謝。我覺得完全掌握食譜了。下次，我要用店裡買的蘑菇來煮無毒蘑菇湯。
A : 我也要記得永遠不要在打領帶時使用廚餘處理機。
B : 真是個瘋狂的夜晚。我們還是趕快去睡覺吧，不然搞不好又要讓自己受傷了。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Conservationists have warned that the coronavirus pandemic could spark a surge in ocean pollution — adding to a glut of plastic waste that already threatens marine life — after finding disposable masks floating like jellyfish and waterlogged latex gloves scattered across seabeds. The French non-profit Operation Mer Propre (Operation Clean Sea), whose activities include regularly picking up litter along the Cote d’Azur, began sounding the alarm late last month. Divers had found what Joffrey Peltier of the organization described as “COVID waste” — dozens of gloves, masks and bottles of hand sanitizer beneath the waves of the Mediterranean, mixed in with the
Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan-based restaurant chain Din Tai Fung announced on Instagram that it would close its first US outlet in Arcadia, California after service on June 11 following two decades of operation. The iconic chain is best known for its “xiaolongbao” (steamed soup dumplings), and was named one of the world’s top 10 gourmet restaurants by The New York Times in 1993. “We first opened this location over 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, culture and our signature xiaolongbao to our guests here in the US,” the post wrote. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of this
To increase sales of his Irwin mangoes, eight years ago, 42-year-old mango farmer Yeh Tsai-cheng began selling to Japan, becoming the first farmer from Tainan’s Danei District to do so. Yeh says each of his harvested mangoes go through three separate quality checks. Although he originally intended to keep the best ones for the Taiwanese market, Yeh says stringent quality standards for shipping to Japan combined with a high number of repeat orders meant it was not possible to reserve the cream of the crop for domestic consumers. Yeh, who originally worked in the food and beverage industry, nine years ago
Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung’s Dajia District began its days-long Matsu pilgrimage late on Thursday last week. Doctors are reminding the public that, with the recent hot weather coupled with the extended length of the event, it is important to be mindful of food and drink hygiene. For example, it is best not to leave cooked food for more than two hours before consuming it, to avoid the breeding of germs that could cause food poisoning. According to Yen Tzung-hai, director of the Department of Nephrology and Division of Clinical Toxicology, it is better to finish hot lunchboxes within two