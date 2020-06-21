EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: That was a really delicious lasagne: Your best ever.

B: Thank you. I think I’ve perfected the recipe. Next time I’ll make some non-toxic mushroom soup using shop-bought mushrooms.

A: I’ll make sure to never again use the garbage disposal unit while wearing a tie.

B: What a crazy evening. Let’s go to bed before we injure ourselves some other way.

A: 那真的是一份好吃的千層麵耶：是你做過最好吃的。

B : 謝謝。我覺得完全掌握食譜了。下次，我要用店裡買的蘑菇來煮無毒蘑菇湯。

A : 我也要記得永遠不要在打領帶時使用廚餘處理機。

B : 真是個瘋狂的夜晚。我們還是趕快去睡覺吧，不然搞不好又要讓自己受傷了。

