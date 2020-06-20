A: I just thought of something: you didn’t use any of the wild mushrooms to make the lasagne, did you?
B: No, of course not: you don’t put mushrooms in lasagne.
A: Good. Just checking. But, do you think there’s a risk of cross-contamination?
B: Don’t worry. I made the lasagne before I started on the mushroom soup. It’s completely safe.
A: 我突然想到一件事：你沒有用那些野菇來做千層麵吧，有嗎？
B: 當然沒有啊：做千層麵不會用到磨菇。
A: 很好，就是確認一下......但是，你覺得會不會有交叉汙染的可能？
B: 別擔心，我是先做好千層麵才開始做磨菇湯的。完全是安全的。
Conservationists have warned that the coronavirus pandemic could spark a surge in ocean pollution — adding to a glut of plastic waste that already threatens marine life — after finding disposable masks floating like jellyfish and waterlogged latex gloves scattered across seabeds. The French non-profit Operation Mer Propre (Operation Clean Sea), whose activities include regularly picking up litter along the Cote d’Azur, began sounding the alarm late last month. Divers had found what Joffrey Peltier of the organization described as “COVID waste” — dozens of gloves, masks and bottles of hand sanitizer beneath the waves of the Mediterranean, mixed in with the
Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan-based restaurant chain Din Tai Fung announced on Instagram that it would close its first US outlet in Arcadia, California after service on June 11 following two decades of operation. The iconic chain is best known for its “xiaolongbao” (steamed soup dumplings), and was named one of the world’s top 10 gourmet restaurants by The New York Times in 1993. “We first opened this location over 20 years ago to introduce Taiwanese cuisine, culture and our signature xiaolongbao to our guests here in the US,” the post wrote. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of this
To increase sales of his Irwin mangoes, eight years ago, 42-year-old mango farmer Yeh Tsai-cheng began selling to Japan, becoming the first farmer from Tainan’s Danei District to do so. Yeh says each of his harvested mangoes go through three separate quality checks. Although he originally intended to keep the best ones for the Taiwanese market, Yeh says stringent quality standards for shipping to Japan combined with a high number of repeat orders meant it was not possible to reserve the cream of the crop for domestic consumers. Yeh, who originally worked in the food and beverage industry, nine years ago
Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung’s Dajia District began its days-long Matsu pilgrimage late on Thursday last week. Doctors are reminding the public that, with the recent hot weather coupled with the extended length of the event, it is important to be mindful of food and drink hygiene. For example, it is best not to leave cooked food for more than two hours before consuming it, to avoid the breeding of germs that could cause food poisoning. According to Yen Tzung-hai, director of the Department of Nephrology and Division of Clinical Toxicology, it is better to finish hot lunchboxes within two