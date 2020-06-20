EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I just thought of something: you didn’t use any of the wild mushrooms to make the lasagne, did you?

B: No, of course not: you don’t put mushrooms in lasagne.

A: Good. Just checking. But, do you think there’s a risk of cross-contamination?

B: Don’t worry. I made the lasagne before I started on the mushroom soup. It’s completely safe.

A: 我突然想到一件事：你沒有用那些野菇來做千層麵吧，有嗎？

B: 當然沒有啊：做千層麵不會用到磨菇。

A: 很好，就是確認一下......但是，你覺得會不會有交叉汙染的可能？

B: 別擔心，我是先做好千層麵才開始做磨菇湯的。完全是安全的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: