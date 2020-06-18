EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Fortunately, they all made a full recovery. Nantou County Government Public Health Bureau carried out an investigation, which was published last week. It turns out they mistakenly picked a poisonous mushroom called green-spored Lepiota.

B : Green-spored Lepiota. Ooh, just saying it sends a shiver down my spine.

A : I know what you mean...

A : 幸好這家人都已痊癒。南投縣衛生局後來進行調查，並在上星期公布結果。調查發現，他們誤採的是被稱作「綠褶菇」的有毒蕈類。

B : 綠褶菇。哦，光是講這個名字就讓我覺得毛骨悚然。

A : 我也這麼覺得...。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: