A: Didn’t you see the news last week about the family from Nantou County who were poisoned by wild mushrooms?
B: No, I completely missed it. Was it serious?
A: Five members of one family were admitted to hospital in a serious condition after cooking and eating what they thought were edible mushrooms.
B: Wow, that sounds really scary. Are they OK?
A: 你上星期沒看到新聞說，南投縣有一家人因為吃野菇而中毒嗎？
B: 沒有耶，我完全沒注意到。很嚴重嗎？
A: 他們以為採來的是可食用的蘑菇，就拿來煮湯吃了，後來一家五口都出現嚴重症狀，送醫治療。
B: 哇，聽起來真恐怖。他們還好嗎？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Conservationists have warned that the coronavirus pandemic could spark a surge in ocean pollution — adding to a glut of plastic waste that already threatens marine life — after finding disposable masks floating like jellyfish and waterlogged latex gloves scattered across seabeds. The French non-profit Operation Mer Propre (Operation Clean Sea), whose activities include regularly picking up litter along the Cote d’Azur, began sounding the alarm late last month. Divers had found what Joffrey Peltier of the organization described as “COVID waste” — dozens of gloves, masks and bottles of hand sanitizer beneath the waves of the Mediterranean, mixed in with the
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer topped the 2020 Forbes list of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes with pre-tax earnings of US$106.3 million (NT$3.2 billion), becoming the first tennis player to top the annual ranking. He was followed by Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo in second place and Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi at third. Tennis stars Naomi Osaka (No. 29) and Serena Williams (No. 33) were the only two women on the list. After Osaka decided to represent Japan in the Tokyo Olympics, more than a dozen sponsors signed deals with the Haitian-Japanese player, who has become the highest-paid female athlete
Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung’s Dajia District began its days-long Matsu pilgrimage late on Thursday last week. Doctors are reminding the public that, with the recent hot weather coupled with the extended length of the event, it is important to be mindful of food and drink hygiene. For example, it is best not to leave cooked food for more than two hours before consuming it, to avoid the breeding of germs that could cause food poisoning. According to Yen Tzung-hai, director of the Department of Nephrology and Division of Clinical Toxicology, it is better to finish hot lunchboxes within two
The US music community launched the “Blackout Tuesday” campaign on Tuesday last week, as major social media went dark to support the “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) movement, joining protests outraged by the police killings of black people in the US, including the death of George Floyd who was suffocated by a police officer recently. Numerous Instagram and Twitter accounts were flooded with dark posts on the day. Spotify and some streaming platforms blacked out the artwork for their music playlists, while adding “BLM” playlists on their homepages. Also, basketball legend Michael Jordan has announced he will donate US$100 million (approximately NT$3