EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Didn’t you see the news last week about the family from Nantou County who were poisoned by wild mushrooms?

B: No, I completely missed it. Was it serious?

A: Five members of one family were admitted to hospital in a serious condition after cooking and eating what they thought were edible mushrooms.

B: Wow, that sounds really scary. Are they OK?

A: 你上星期沒看到新聞說，南投縣有一家人因為吃野菇而中毒嗎？

B: 沒有耶，我完全沒注意到。很嚴重嗎？

A: 他們以為採來的是可食用的蘑菇，就拿來煮湯吃了，後來一家五口都出現嚴重症狀，送醫治療。

B: 哇，聽起來真恐怖。他們還好嗎？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: