‘I want to reserve the best mangoes for Taiwan’ 「想把好吃的芒果留在台灣」青農葉財成芒果採收過三關

To increase sales of his Irwin mangoes, eight years ago, 42-year-old mango farmer Yeh Tsai-cheng began selling to Japan, becoming the first farmer from Tainan’s Danei District to do so. Yeh says each of his harvested mangoes go through three separate quality checks. Although he originally intended to keep the best ones for the Taiwanese market, Yeh says stringent quality standards for shipping to Japan combined with a high number of repeat orders meant it was not possible to reserve the cream of the crop for domestic consumers.

Yeh, who originally worked in the food and beverage industry, nine years ago took over his family’s mango orchard from his father Yeh Ching-ying, who was becoming too old to look after the farm on his own. Yeh says that in his first year managing the orchard, he had to learn everything from scratch and was fortunate enough to receive assistance from old hands and Tainan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station. Yeh says his father also provided invaluable advice on tree management, as well as disease and pest prevention.

Yeh recalls that one year, overloaded with work on the orchard, he was one week late in placing protective bags over his mango crop. Caught out by the arrival of the plum rain season, Yeh’s mango crop was battered by several days of non-stop rain before he could get the bags on. The mangoes were left damaged, and in the end nearly the entire year’s crop fell to the ground and was spoiled. Yeh says the experience left a deep impression on him and taught him a lesson he will never forget. Now, every year before the plum rain season starts, Yeh ensures all of his mangoes are sheathed in protective bags.

Mango farmer Yeh Tsai-cheng, right, and his father Yeh Ching-ying display mangoes grown on their mango orchard on Monday last week in Tainan’s Danei District. 芒果農夫葉財成(右)與父親葉清影，上週一於台南大內區的芒果園展示其親手種植的芒果。 Photo: Wan Yu-chen, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者萬于甄

Yeh’s mango orchard is just under two hectares and is split nearly 50/50 between the Irwin and Keitt mango varieties. Yeh says that in the the early days, his father would sell his Irwin mangoes to ordinary fruit and vegetable markets and he would have to work flat out during peak season. The second year after taking over the farm, Yeh decided to aim for the high quality end of the market and applied for a food traceability certificate, shifting focus toward exporting to Japan and the domestic home delivery market.

Yeh produces approximately 20,000kg of mangoes every year, half of which are destined for export. This year, Yeh says he was initially worried that sales would be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but says so far sales have held up well.

The mainly chalky soil in Tainan’s Danei District does not hold water well, however it is rich in calcium, which gives his mangoes’ flesh a slightly firm texture, intoxicating fragrance and multi-layered flavors, Yeh says.

Mango farmer Yeh Tsai-cheng shows a mango on his orchard in Tainan’s Danei District. 芒果農夫葉財成在他的芒果園，位於台南大內區。 Photo: Wan Yu-chen, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者萬于甄

With the Irwin mango harvest season now in full swing, Yeh rises between 4 and 5am every morning to pluck mangoes from the trees at an optimum 70 to 80 percent ripeness, so that, once they arrive in the hands of customers, the fruit will be perfectly ripe and ready to eat.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

今年四十二歲的青農葉財成，為拓展愛文芒果的銷售通路，八年前開始將芒果外銷日本，更成為台南大內區第一個將芒果賣到日本的果農。葉財成說，自己的愛文芒果採收需經過三關，「想把最好吃的芒果留在台灣」，不過，外銷日本的芒果都有一定的品質，所以消費者回購率也不低。原先從事餐飲業的葉財成，九年前因父親葉清影年事已高，選擇返鄉接手家中的芒果園；葉財成提到，剛接手的第一年，一切都要從頭開始學習，好在遇到許多貴人以及農改場的協助，爸爸也傳授不少關於果樹管理、病蟲害防治的撇步。

Mangoes are pictured covered in protective bags to prevent damage from heavy rain during the plum rain season. 芒果套上保護袋，使之在梅雨季期間不受損害。 Photo: Wan Yu-chen, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者萬于甄

他回憶，某一年因農務工作忙，晚了一個禮拜為愛文芒果套袋，結果卻接連下了好多天的梅雨等到可以套袋時，芒果都有些受損，最後那一年的芒果幾乎都落果掉光光，讓他印象最深刻，後來也學到教訓，因此每年都會趕在梅雨開始前，為愛文芒果套袋保護。

葉財成的芒果園面積約兩甲，種植品種為愛文、凱特各約一半，他說，早期爸爸種植的愛文芒果會銷往一般青果市場販賣，農忙期間相當辛苦，因此，接手芒果園的隔一年決定將愛文芒果品質提升，申請產銷履歷，銷售通路也改轉往外銷日本及國內宅配為主。

葉財成表示，自己種植的愛文芒果年產量約兩萬公斤，每年外銷量達一萬公斤，今年一度擔心外銷是否會受疫情影響，好在目前疫情已趨緩，愛文芒果外銷也可正常出貨。

葉財成說，台南大內山區土質以白堊土為主，土壤較不易吸水，不過也富含鈣質，因此種出來的芒果果肉Q彈、香氣十足，口感更是多層次；正值愛文芒果採收期，葉財成一家每天清晨四、五點就要出門採收，將七、八分熟的新鮮芒果摘下，等到送到消費者手上時，芒果正是最好吃的時候。

(自由時報記者萬于甄)