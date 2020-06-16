A : Do not taste the soup!
B : What’s the matter?
A : Wild mushrooms can be poisonous! Unless you’re an expert mushroom forager, you should never touch wild mushrooms.
B : Oh goodness, I didn’t think of that. They just looked like ordinary mushrooms. I suppose I’d better throw the soup away; better safe than sorry.
A : 別喝那鍋湯！
B : 怎麼了嗎？
A : 野外的蘑菇可能有毒！除非你是專業的蕈菇採集者，不然你絕對不該亂碰野生磨菇。
B : 哦天啊，我完全沒想到。它們看起來就像是一般蘑菇啊。我想我最好把整鍋湯倒掉：安全至上。
