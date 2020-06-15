A : Hi, I’m home. Mmm, that smells delicious. What’s for dinner?
B : I’ve made lasagne and also mushroom soup with some wild mushrooms a friend brought over this afternoon. She just came back from a hiking trip in the mountains. I should check it for seasoning first.
A : Stop!
A : 嗨，我回來了。嗯，聞起來好香哦。晚餐吃什麼呀？
B : 我做了千層麵，還有磨菇湯，用的是下午一個朋友帶來的野菇。她剛去山上健行回來。我應該先試喝一下再來調味。
A : 停！
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The artist Christo, known for wrapping buildings including Berlin’s Reichstag, and also swathing areas of coast and entire islands in fabric, has died aged 84, on May 31. Born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in Communist Bulgaria, Christo studied in Sofia and then defected to the West in 1957, stowing away on a train from Prague to Vienna. Two years later he met Frenchwoman Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, born on the same day as him, who would become his artistic partner and wife until her death in 2009. The couple embarked on their career of large-scale public artworks in 1961, when they covered
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer topped the 2020 Forbes list of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes with pre-tax earnings of US$106.3 million (NT$3.2 billion), becoming the first tennis player to top the annual ranking. He was followed by Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo in second place and Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi at third. Tennis stars Naomi Osaka (No. 29) and Serena Williams (No. 33) were the only two women on the list. After Osaka decided to represent Japan in the Tokyo Olympics, more than a dozen sponsors signed deals with the Haitian-Japanese player, who has become the highest-paid female athlete
The US music community launched the “Blackout Tuesday” campaign on Tuesday last week, as major social media went dark to support the “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) movement, joining protests outraged by the police killings of black people in the US, including the death of George Floyd who was suffocated by a police officer recently. Numerous Instagram and Twitter accounts were flooded with dark posts on the day. Spotify and some streaming platforms blacked out the artwork for their music playlists, while adding “BLM” playlists on their homepages. Also, basketball legend Michael Jordan has announced he will donate US$100 million (approximately NT$3
A : If the government put the stimulus money into your bank account, what would you do? B : I’d probably use it to pay off a portion of my taxes; I haven’t paid them yet. A : That’s precisely what the government doesn’t want you to do; it wouldn’t stimulate spending at all. B : OK then, so please explain why I can’t use the coupons to shop on e-commerce platforms. A : 如果政府直接把振興金額撥到你的銀行帳戶裡，你會拿來做什麼？ B : 我應該會拿去繳一部份的所得稅吧，我今年還沒繳稅呢。 A : 政府正好就是不希望你這麼做︰這樣完全不會刺激消費。 B : 好吧，那你倒是告訴我為什麼振興券不能用在電商購物？ English 英文: Chinese 中文: