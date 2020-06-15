Christo, artist who wrapped the Reichstag, dies aged 84 他把建築和橋包裹起來：著名藝術家克里斯多辭世

The artist Christo, known for wrapping buildings including Berlin’s Reichstag, and also swathing areas of coast and entire islands in fabric, has died aged 84, on May 31. Born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in Communist Bulgaria, Christo studied in Sofia and then defected to the West in 1957, stowing away on a train from Prague to Vienna. Two years later he met Frenchwoman Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, born on the same day as him, who would become his artistic partner and wife until her death in 2009. The couple embarked on their career of large-scale public artworks in 1961, when they covered