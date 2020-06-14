EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: For low-income families, the government will directly place NT$1,000 into their post office accounts, and they can change it for a NT$3,000 coupon.

B: That sounds really considerate.

A: Every day, people in the news are criticizing the coupons for being overly complicated, and arguing for cash handouts.

B: The government has a duty to deal with the pandemic; it isn’t its job to hand out cash.

A : 考慮到低收入戶不一定有錢消費，政府會直接撥一千元到他們的郵局帳戶，讓他們再換成三千元的振興券。

B : 這其實滿體貼的。

A : 我每天打開新聞都看到各種批評，說振興券太複雜，不如發現金。

B : 政府有義務把防疫工作做好；但是沒有義務要發錢給大家吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: