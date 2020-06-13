EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Actually, I’m used to using mobile payment systems, so I plan to link my coupons to a credit card.

B: I won’t be able to do that. I’m a complete technophobe.

A: Many banks are promoting coupon-compatible credit cards with special reward programs.

B: Nothing in life is free: if you keep your spending under control, there’s no need to chase after rewards.

A: 其實，我現在比較習慣使用行動支付，所以打算把振興券綁定信用卡。

B : 這我可能就沒辦法了，我實在是一個很不喜歡新科技的人。

A : 現在有很多間銀行推出振興券綁定信用卡，還會加碼回饋的方案哦。

B : 羊毛出在羊身上︰你如果錢花的少，就不需要想回饋多少了。

