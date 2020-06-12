EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : I recently saw a news report that predicted this could happen, but I realized it is actually a non-topic.

B : How so?

A : When you buy your NT$35 spring onion pancake, you wouldn’t use a large note to pay the vendor, since this would cause a real headache.

B : That’s true.

A : 我最近看到新聞報導你說的這種可能性，但是我發現這是一個假議題。

B : 怎麼說？

A : 你平常去路邊買三十五元的蔥抓餅時，也不會拿大鈔給店家找零吧？這樣店家找錢會很頭痛。

B : 這倒是真的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: