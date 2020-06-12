A : I recently saw a news report that predicted this could happen, but I realized it is actually a non-topic.
B : How so?
A : When you buy your NT$35 spring onion pancake, you wouldn’t use a large note to pay the vendor, since this would cause a real headache.
B : That’s true.
A : 我最近看到新聞報導你說的這種可能性，但是我發現這是一個假議題。
B : 怎麼說？
A : 你平常去路邊買三十五元的蔥抓餅時，也不會拿大鈔給店家找零吧？這樣店家找錢會很頭痛。
B : 這倒是真的。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Jade Mountain Main Peak route is a popular hiking track, but there are limited spaces available in the Paiyun Mountain Lodge, and it can be difficult to obtain one through the lot system: anyone wanting to climb up to the peak needs a bit of luck on their side. In order to make it easy for people to get more acquainted with the terrain in the Yushan National Park, the administrative office has put a 3D map app of the area, available for download, on its official Web site. When the app is downloaded and opened, it is possible to
Genetic sampling of the Dead Sea Scrolls has tested understandings that the 2,000-year-old artefacts were the work of a fringe Jewish sect, and shed light on the drafting of scripture around the time of Christianity’s birth. The research — which indicated some of the parchments’ provenances by identifying animal hides used — may also help safeguard against forgeries of the prized biblical relics. The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of hundreds of manuscripts and thousands of fragments of ancient Jewish religious texts, were discovered in 1947 by local Bedouin in the cave-riddled desert crags of Qumran, about 20km east of Jerusalem.
The artist Christo, known for wrapping buildings including Berlin’s Reichstag, and also swathing areas of coast and entire islands in fabric, has died aged 84, on May 31. Born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in Communist Bulgaria, Christo studied in Sofia and then defected to the West in 1957, stowing away on a train from Prague to Vienna. Two years later he met Frenchwoman Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, born on the same day as him, who would become his artistic partner and wife until her death in 2009. The couple embarked on their career of large-scale public artworks in 1961, when they covered