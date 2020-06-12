Federer, Osaka top ‘Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes 費德勒、大坂直美 《富比世》最吸金運動員

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer topped the 2020 Forbes list of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes with pre-tax earnings of US$106.3 million (NT$3.2 billion), becoming the first tennis player to top the annual ranking. He was followed by Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo in second place and Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi at third.

Tennis stars Naomi Osaka (No. 29) and Serena Williams (No. 33) were the only two women on the list. After Osaka decided to represent Japan in the Tokyo Olympics, more than a dozen sponsors signed deals with the Haitian-Japanese player, who has become the highest-paid female athlete ever, earning US$37.4 million. None of the other Asian sports superstars made the list this year.

The world’s 100 top-paid athletes were from 21 nations and 10 sports, including 35 NBA players, 31 NFL players and one MLB player.

Roger Federer, from left, Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev attend the Rally for Relief in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 15. 羅傑費德勒（左起）、尼克基里奧斯、大坂直美、亞歷山大茲維列夫，參加澳網慈善表演賽，一月十五日攝於澳洲墨爾本。 Photo: EPA 照片：歐新社

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down sports across the world, the top athletes’ total income has decreased by 9 percent, to US$3.6 billion.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

《富比世》雜誌近日公布二○二○年全球百大運動員收入排行榜，瑞士網球傳奇費德勒強勢奪冠，以年度稅前收入一億六百三十萬美元（三十二億台幣），成為首位登上榜首的網球選手。葡萄牙足球選手「C羅」羅納度緊追在後，阿根廷足球選手梅西位居第三。

網球明星大坂直美（第二十九名）和小威廉絲（第三十三名），是百大名單上僅有的兩位女性。海地／日本混血的大坂在決定代表日本出賽東京奧運後，和十幾家贊助商簽下廣告合約，成為史上收入最高的女運動員(三千七百四十萬美元)，而其他亞洲體壇巨星今年則全軍覆沒。

百大吸金運動員來自二十一國、橫跨十項運動，其中包括三十五位美國職籃、三十一位職業美式足球、一位美國職棒球星。自武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）爆發，世界各地的體育賽事紛紛喊停，百大運動員總收入大幅縮水百分之九，下跌至三十六億美元。

（台北時報張聖恩〉