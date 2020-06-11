A : In other words, the government hopes that the coupons will be used to purchase everyday items and entertainment.
B : Yes. It’s been ages since I went to a concert.
A : The coupons will be issued in two denominations: NT$500 and NT$200.
B : Wait. If I use a NT$500 coupon to buy two steamed buns, how will the vendor give me change?
A : 換句話說，政府希望你可以把振興券用在日常生活，還有娛樂。
B : 對耶，我好久沒有去演唱會了！
A : 振興券又有新台幣五百元和兩百元兩種面額。
B : 等等……如果我拿五百元的振興券去買兩個包子，店家要怎麼找錢？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Jade Mountain Main Peak route is a popular hiking track, but there are limited spaces available in the Paiyun Mountain Lodge, and it can be difficult to obtain one through the lot system: anyone wanting to climb up to the peak needs a bit of luck on their side. In order to make it easy for people to get more acquainted with the terrain in the Yushan National Park, the administrative office has put a 3D map app of the area, available for download, on its official Web site. When the app is downloaded and opened, it is possible to
To keep its promise to fans, Taiwanese rock band Mayday held an online concert on Sunday, the last day of May. The surprise show, titled “Live in the Sky,” which took place at the Taipei Municipal Stadium, was broadcast globally on YouTube, Facebook and Line, with singers Jam Hsiao, Li Ronghao and Mao Buyi serving as surprise guests. Established in 1999, Mayday is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its debut this year. Originally, the band promised at a 2006 concert to stage a show every May, and has kept its promise since then, except in 2015 due to the lack of
Genetic sampling of the Dead Sea Scrolls has tested understandings that the 2,000-year-old artefacts were the work of a fringe Jewish sect, and shed light on the drafting of scripture around the time of Christianity’s birth. The research — which indicated some of the parchments’ provenances by identifying animal hides used — may also help safeguard against forgeries of the prized biblical relics. The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of hundreds of manuscripts and thousands of fragments of ancient Jewish religious texts, were discovered in 1947 by local Bedouin in the cave-riddled desert crags of Qumran, about 20km east of Jerusalem.