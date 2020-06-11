EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : In other words, the government hopes that the coupons will be used to purchase everyday items and entertainment.

B : Yes. It’s been ages since I went to a concert.

A : The coupons will be issued in two denominations: NT$500 and NT$200.

B : Wait. If I use a NT$500 coupon to buy two steamed buns, how will the vendor give me change?

A : 換句話說，政府希望你可以把振興券用在日常生活，還有娛樂。

B : 對耶，我好久沒有去演唱會了！

A : 振興券又有新台幣五百元和兩百元兩種面額。

B : 等等……如果我拿五百元的振興券去買兩個包子，店家要怎麼找錢？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: