The US music community launched the “Blackout Tuesday” campaign on Tuesday last week, as major social media went dark to support the “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) movement, joining protests outraged by the police killings of black people in the US, including the death of George Floyd who was suffocated by a police officer recently.
Numerous Instagram and Twitter accounts were flooded with dark posts on the day. Spotify and some streaming platforms blacked out the artwork for their music playlists, while adding “BLM” playlists on their homepages. Also, basketball legend Michael Jordan has announced he will donate US$100 million (approximately NT$3 billion) over 10 years to organizations against racism and police brutality.
Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband Kobe wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt on Instagram. As she wrote: “My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.” Floyd pleaded with the police that he couldn’t breathe as one officer knelt on his neck during the arrest.
Jade Mountain Main Peak route is a popular hiking track, but there are limited spaces available in the Paiyun Mountain Lodge, and it can be difficult to obtain one through the lot system: anyone wanting to climb up to the peak needs a bit of luck on their side. In order to make it easy for people to get more acquainted with the terrain in the Yushan National Park, the administrative office has put a 3D map app of the area, available for download, on its official Web site. When the app is downloaded and opened, it is possible to
To keep its promise to fans, Taiwanese rock band Mayday held an online concert on Sunday, the last day of May. The surprise show, titled “Live in the Sky,” which took place at the Taipei Municipal Stadium, was broadcast globally on YouTube, Facebook and Line, with singers Jam Hsiao, Li Ronghao and Mao Buyi serving as surprise guests. Established in 1999, Mayday is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its debut this year. Originally, the band promised at a 2006 concert to stage a show every May, and has kept its promise since then, except in 2015 due to the lack of
Genetic sampling of the Dead Sea Scrolls has tested understandings that the 2,000-year-old artefacts were the work of a fringe Jewish sect, and shed light on the drafting of scripture around the time of Christianity’s birth. The research — which indicated some of the parchments’ provenances by identifying animal hides used — may also help safeguard against forgeries of the prized biblical relics. The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of hundreds of manuscripts and thousands of fragments of ancient Jewish religious texts, were discovered in 1947 by local Bedouin in the cave-riddled desert crags of Qumran, about 20km east of Jerusalem.