Music world goes dark for ‘Blackout Tuesday’ against racism 抗議種族歧視 音樂界發起「暗黑周二」

The US music community launched the “Blackout Tuesday” campaign on Tuesday last week, as major social media went dark to support the “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) movement, joining protests outraged by the police killings of black people in the US, including the death of George Floyd who was suffocated by a police officer recently.

Numerous Instagram and Twitter accounts were flooded with dark posts on the day. Spotify and some streaming platforms blacked out the artwork for their music playlists, while adding “BLM” playlists on their homepages. Also, basketball legend Michael Jordan has announced he will donate US$100 million (approximately NT$3 billion) over 10 years to organizations against racism and police brutality.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband Kobe wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt on Instagram. As she wrote: “My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.” Floyd pleaded with the police that he couldn’t breathe as one officer knelt on his neck during the arrest.

The late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant warms up in an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt before an NBA game on Dec. 9, 2014, in Los Angeles. 已故籃球超級巨星柯比布萊恩，穿著印有「我無法呼吸」的T恤在一場NBA比賽前熱身，二○一四年十二月九日攝於洛杉磯。 Photo: AP

照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國音樂界於上週發起「暗黑周二」行動，各大社群媒體均顯示一片漆黑，以支持「黑人的命也是命」(BLM)運動，抗議美國警方濫殺黑人的事件，例如近日喬治佛洛伊德遭警察壓制窒息而死。

在當天，許多IG和Twitter帳戶均充斥著全黑的貼文，Spotify等音樂串流平台將音樂播放清單圖示拉黑，並在首頁加上「BLM」主題播放列表。籃球傳奇巨星麥可喬丹亦宣布，將分十年捐贈一億美元(約三十億台幣)，給數個致力對抗種族歧視及警察暴力的組織。

同時，已故球星柯比布萊恩的遺孀凡妮莎在IG上，分享了布萊恩穿著印有「我無法呼吸」T恤的舊照。她還寫道：「我先生多年前穿著這件T恤，如今悲劇又發生了。」佛洛伊德遭到逮捕時，曾向警察懇求說他無法呼吸了，當時一位警察的膝蓋正壓在他脖子上。

(台北時報張聖恩)