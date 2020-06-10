EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: At the height of the pandemic, online shopping and e-commerce businesses apparently did a roaring trade. With everyone staying indoors, many people were shopping online.

B: So the government wants to encourage people to shop at brick-and-mortar stores? But most e-commerce platforms simply forward the orders to physical shops.

A: You’re right — although small vendors and snack food shops have taken a big hit.

A: 之前疫情嚴峻的時候，聽說網購平台和電商業績暴增。因為大家為了減少出門，都在網路上買東西。

B: 所以，政府希望鼓勵大家去實體店家消費囉？不過說實在話，網購平台現在其實都是轉單給廠商出貨，那些廠商很多都是實體店。

A: 我同意你說的——但是攤販或是小吃店仍然受到很大的衝擊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: