A: At the height of the pandemic, online shopping and e-commerce businesses apparently did a roaring trade. With everyone staying indoors, many people were shopping online.
B: So the government wants to encourage people to shop at brick-and-mortar stores? But most e-commerce platforms simply forward the orders to physical shops.
A: You’re right — although small vendors and snack food shops have taken a big hit.
A: 之前疫情嚴峻的時候，聽說網購平台和電商業績暴增。因為大家為了減少出門，都在網路上買東西。
B: 所以，政府希望鼓勵大家去實體店家消費囉？不過說實在話，網購平台現在其實都是轉單給廠商出貨，那些廠商很多都是實體店。
A: 我同意你說的——但是攤販或是小吃店仍然受到很大的衝擊。
Jade Mountain Main Peak route is a popular hiking track, but there are limited spaces available in the Paiyun Mountain Lodge, and it can be difficult to obtain one through the lot system: anyone wanting to climb up to the peak needs a bit of luck on their side. In order to make it easy for people to get more acquainted with the terrain in the Yushan National Park, the administrative office has put a 3D map app of the area, available for download, on its official Web site. When the app is downloaded and opened, it is possible to
Summer electricity rates in Taiwan took effect on June 1 and will last until Sept. 30. In order to encourage people to conserve power consumption, the government has introduced higher electricity rates during peak summer months since 1989. The prices are up to 27 percent higher than the non-summer prices from Oct. 1 to May 31, depending on users’ power consumption levels. According to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), average household consumption is expected to rise from 291 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month during the non-summer period to 420 kWh per month during the summer period. Consumers will pay an average of NT$415
To keep its promise to fans, Taiwanese rock band Mayday held an online concert on Sunday, the last day of May. The surprise show, titled “Live in the Sky,” which took place at the Taipei Municipal Stadium, was broadcast globally on YouTube, Facebook and Line, with singers Jam Hsiao, Li Ronghao and Mao Buyi serving as surprise guests. Established in 1999, Mayday is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its debut this year. Originally, the band promised at a 2006 concert to stage a show every May, and has kept its promise since then, except in 2015 due to the lack of