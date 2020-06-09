EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : If the government put the stimulus money into your bank account, what would you do?

B : I’d probably use it to pay off a portion of my taxes; I haven’t paid them yet.

A : That’s precisely what the government doesn’t want you to do; it wouldn’t stimulate spending at all.

B : OK then, so please explain why I can’t use the coupons to shop on e-commerce platforms.

A : 如果政府直接把振興金額撥到你的銀行帳戶裡，你會拿來做什麼？

B : 我應該會拿去繳一部份的所得稅吧，我今年還沒繳稅呢。

A : 政府正好就是不希望你這麼做︰這樣完全不會刺激消費。

B : 好吧，那你倒是告訴我為什麼振興券不能用在電商購物？

