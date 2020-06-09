A : If the government put the stimulus money into your bank account, what would you do?
B : I’d probably use it to pay off a portion of my taxes; I haven’t paid them yet.
A : That’s precisely what the government doesn’t want you to do; it wouldn’t stimulate spending at all.
B : OK then, so please explain why I can’t use the coupons to shop on e-commerce platforms.
A : 如果政府直接把振興金額撥到你的銀行帳戶裡，你會拿來做什麼？
B : 我應該會拿去繳一部份的所得稅吧，我今年還沒繳稅呢。
A : 政府正好就是不希望你這麼做︰這樣完全不會刺激消費。
B : 好吧，那你倒是告訴我為什麼振興券不能用在電商購物？
Summer electricity rates in Taiwan took effect on June 1 and will last until Sept. 30. In order to encourage people to conserve power consumption, the government has introduced higher electricity rates during peak summer months since 1989. The prices are up to 27 percent higher than the non-summer prices from Oct. 1 to May 31, depending on users’ power consumption levels. According to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), average household consumption is expected to rise from 291 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month during the non-summer period to 420 kWh per month during the summer period. Consumers will pay an average of NT$415
People who chew on betel nuts are a high-risk group for contracting oral cancer. Betel nuts sold commercially, in addition to the areca nut — more commonly known as betel nut — usually also contain other ingredients including betel pepper, betel leaf, betel pepper vine, slacked lime and spices. Some people mistakenly believe it is these additives within betel nut preparations that cause damage to the mouth and throat. However guidance by the Ministry of Health and Welfare stresses that as early as 2003, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) had already proved arcea nut is a group
Jade Mountain Main Peak route is a popular hiking track, but there are limited spaces available in the Paiyun Mountain Lodge, and it can be difficult to obtain one through the lot system: anyone wanting to climb up to the peak needs a bit of luck on their side. In order to make it easy for people to get more acquainted with the terrain in the Yushan National Park, the administrative office has put a 3D map app of the area, available for download, on its official Web site. When the app is downloaded and opened, it is possible to