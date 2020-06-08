A: How do you plan to use the government’s “Triplicate Stimulus Coupons?”
B: Actually, I still don’t really understand how to redeem them.
A: Simple: From July 1 you can pre-order coupons at convenience stores, or from July 15 you can buy them at post offices. For NT$1,000, you will receive coupons to the value of NT$3,000.
B: Why doesn’t the government just transfer the money into my bank account?
A: 你打算把政府的「振興三倍券」用在什麼地方呀？
B: 其實，我還是搞不清楚要怎麼拿到耶。
A: 很簡單︰從七月一號開始，你可以在便利商店預購；或是七月十五號起直接去郵局購買。你付一千元，就會拿到三千元面額的振興券。
B: 為什麼政府不直接把錢撥到我的銀行帳戶呢？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Summer electricity rates in Taiwan took effect on June 1 and will last until Sept. 30. In order to encourage people to conserve power consumption, the government has introduced higher electricity rates during peak summer months since 1989. The prices are up to 27 percent higher than the non-summer prices from Oct. 1 to May 31, depending on users’ power consumption levels. According to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), average household consumption is expected to rise from 291 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month during the non-summer period to 420 kWh per month during the summer period. Consumers will pay an average of NT$415
People who chew on betel nuts are a high-risk group for contracting oral cancer. Betel nuts sold commercially, in addition to the areca nut — more commonly known as betel nut — usually also contain other ingredients including betel pepper, betel leaf, betel pepper vine, slacked lime and spices. Some people mistakenly believe it is these additives within betel nut preparations that cause damage to the mouth and throat. However guidance by the Ministry of Health and Welfare stresses that as early as 2003, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) had already proved arcea nut is a group
In 1790, following the American war of independence, Alexander Hamilton proposed that federal government should take on the huge debts incurred during the struggle by individual states. It had long been Hamilton’s view that this move would be a key moment in the forging of a true United States of America. “A national debt,” he had written, “if it is not excessive, will be to us a national blessing. It will be a powerful cement of our union.” Until now, this kind of thinking has never gained a foothold in the European Union. Despite periodic calls for deeper fiscal union, richer