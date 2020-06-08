EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: How do you plan to use the government’s “Triplicate Stimulus Coupons?”

B: Actually, I still don’t really understand how to redeem them.

A: Simple: From July 1 you can pre-order coupons at convenience stores, or from July 15 you can buy them at post offices. For NT$1,000, you will receive coupons to the value of NT$3,000.

B: Why doesn’t the government just transfer the money into my bank account?

A: 你打算把政府的「振興三倍券」用在什麼地方呀？

B: 其實，我還是搞不清楚要怎麼拿到耶。

A: 很簡單︰從七月一號開始，你可以在便利商店預購；或是七月十五號起直接去郵局購買。你付一千元，就會拿到三千元面額的振興券。

B: 為什麼政府不直接把錢撥到我的銀行帳戶呢？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: