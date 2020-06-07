A: Thank goodness we finally got rid of the cockroaches and ants. It was starting to affect my sleep.
B: Yep. Remember when I woke up in a cold sweat one night after I dreamt of giant cockroaches?
A: How could I forget? You screamed like a baby.
B: Before the infestation, cockroaches didn’t bother me. I think I’m suffering from post-traumatic stress...
A: 謝天謝地我們終於擺脫蟑螂和螞蟻，這問題都開始要影響我的睡眠了。
B : 是啊。你記得嗎？有一天晚上我全身冒冷汗被嚇醒，因為我夢到好多巨大蟑螂。
A : 我怎麼可能忘記？你喊得跟小孩一樣。
B : 在這次蟑螂大批出沒之前，這種害蟲並不曾困擾我。但是現在我覺得好像開始出現創傷後症候群了。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
With the recent heavy rainfall and humidity, wild mushrooms have been shooting up in mountain forests and grasslands. In Nantou County’s Puli Township a man picked some unfamiliar fungi growing in the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road and took them home to cook. The result was that the whole family of five had to rush to hospital. For the sake of filling their bellies they almost lost their lives. It was truly a case of biting off more than they could chew. You hear many stories of people eating unfamiliar mushrooms and giving themselves food
Summer electricity rates in Taiwan took effect on June 1 and will last until Sept. 30. In order to encourage people to conserve power consumption, the government has introduced higher electricity rates during peak summer months since 1989. The prices are up to 27 percent higher than the non-summer prices from Oct. 1 to May 31, depending on users’ power consumption levels. According to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), average household consumption is expected to rise from 291 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month during the non-summer period to 420 kWh per month during the summer period. Consumers will pay an average of NT$415
People who chew on betel nuts are a high-risk group for contracting oral cancer. Betel nuts sold commercially, in addition to the areca nut — more commonly known as betel nut — usually also contain other ingredients including betel pepper, betel leaf, betel pepper vine, slacked lime and spices. Some people mistakenly believe it is these additives within betel nut preparations that cause damage to the mouth and throat. However guidance by the Ministry of Health and Welfare stresses that as early as 2003, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) had already proved arcea nut is a group
In 1790, following the American war of independence, Alexander Hamilton proposed that federal government should take on the huge debts incurred during the struggle by individual states. It had long been Hamilton’s view that this move would be a key moment in the forging of a true United States of America. “A national debt,” he had written, “if it is not excessive, will be to us a national blessing. It will be a powerful cement of our union.” Until now, this kind of thinking has never gained a foothold in the European Union. Despite periodic calls for deeper fiscal union, richer