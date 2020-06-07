EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Thank goodness we finally got rid of the cockroaches and ants. It was starting to affect my sleep.

B: Yep. Remember when I woke up in a cold sweat one night after I dreamt of giant cockroaches?

A: How could I forget? You screamed like a baby.

B: Before the infestation, cockroaches didn’t bother me. I think I’m suffering from post-traumatic stress...

A: 謝天謝地我們終於擺脫蟑螂和螞蟻，這問題都開始要影響我的睡眠了。

B : 是啊。你記得嗎？有一天晚上我全身冒冷汗被嚇醒，因為我夢到好多巨大蟑螂。

A : 我怎麼可能忘記？你喊得跟小孩一樣。

B : 在這次蟑螂大批出沒之前，這種害蟲並不曾困擾我。但是現在我覺得好像開始出現創傷後症候群了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: