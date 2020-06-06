EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I don’t believe it! Now we’ve got an ant problem. I’m starting to wonder if the whole apartment block is infested with insects and bugs.

B: You may be right. I knew there was something not right about this place when we came for the apartment viewing.

A: Maybe it’s time we called in a specialist to deal with the problem once and for all. There are just too many problems for us to deal with on our own.

A : 我不敢相信！現在我們又有螞蟻問題了。我開始在想整棟公寓是不是都被昆蟲和蟲子感染了。

B : 也許你是對的。我們之前來看這棟公寓的時候，我就知道有什麼事情不太對勁。

A : 也許是時候打電話請專家來一勞永逸解決問題了。問題實在多到我們無法自己解決啦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: