A: Instead of calling pest control, I’m going to search online and see if there are any DIY solutions for dealing with cockroaches.
B: Well, you can give it a try, but...
A: Bingo! This Web site suggests dissolving soap flakes into hot water, and then spraying the soapy solution onto the cockroach’s body.
B: Hmm, I’m not convinced.
A: 與其打電話請除蟲專家，我要上網搜尋看看有沒有什麼自己解決蟑螂的方法。
B: 好哦，你可以試試看，但是‧‧‧‧‧‧。
A: 賓果！這個網站建議把肥皂屑放進熱水中溶解，然後把這個肥皂溶液噴灑在蟑螂身體上。
B: 嗯，我不相信這會有效。
With the recent heavy rainfall and humidity, wild mushrooms have been shooting up in mountain forests and grasslands. In Nantou County’s Puli Township a man picked some unfamiliar fungi growing in the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road and took them home to cook. The result was that the whole family of five had to rush to hospital. For the sake of filling their bellies they almost lost their lives. It was truly a case of biting off more than they could chew. You hear many stories of people eating unfamiliar mushrooms and giving themselves food
A: Argh! B: What is it? A: Cockroach! Over there by the bookshelf. It’s huge! B: Oh no, not another one. I’m beginning to think there’s a cockroach nest inside our apartment. Don’t worry, I’ll deal with it. A: 啊！ B: 怎麼了？ A: 有蟑螂！在書櫃那邊。超大隻！ B: 哦不，不要再來了。我開始覺得我們公寓裡有蟑螂窩了。別擔心，我會處理的。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
The sudden sharp fall in greenhouse gas emissions recorded in the early part of this year may seem like an environmental blessing, a breathing space as the world fights climate breakdown. Skies clear of aircrafts and streets free of cars have encouraged the return of nature and brought visions of a cleaner world. Carbon dioxide emissions had fallen by 17 percent on average by early April, according to a definitive study published in Nature Climate Change on May 19, as a result of the lockdown measures put in place around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the unprecedented decline