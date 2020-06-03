EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Instead of calling pest control, I’m going to search online and see if there are any DIY solutions for dealing with cockroaches.

B: Well, you can give it a try, but...

A: Bingo! This Web site suggests dissolving soap flakes into hot water, and then spraying the soapy solution onto the cockroach’s body.

B: Hmm, I’m not convinced.

A: 與其打電話請除蟲專家，我要上網搜尋看看有沒有什麼自己解決蟑螂的方法。

B: 好哦，你可以試試看，但是‧‧‧‧‧‧。

A: 賓果！這個網站建議把肥皂屑放進熱水中溶解，然後把這個肥皂溶液噴灑在蟑螂身體上。

B: 嗯，我不相信這會有效。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: