A : That’s the fifth cockroach in two days.
B : I don’t mind small ones, but the big ones are really scary.
A : Yep. The way they scuttle across the floor so fast really unnerves me, and their long feelers are so creepy.
B : Maybe we should call a pest control expert to deal with them?
A : 那是這兩天來的第五隻蟑螂了。
B : 我不是很在意小隻的，但是大蟑螂真的很可怕。
A : 對啊。它們快速衝過地板的樣子真的很讓我不安，它們長長的觸鬚也讓人心裡發毛。
B : 也許我們應該打電話給除蟲專家，請他們來解決？
With the recent heavy rainfall and humidity, wild mushrooms have been shooting up in mountain forests and grasslands. In Nantou County’s Puli Township a man picked some unfamiliar fungi growing in the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road and took them home to cook. The result was that the whole family of five had to rush to hospital. For the sake of filling their bellies they almost lost their lives. It was truly a case of biting off more than they could chew. You hear many stories of people eating unfamiliar mushrooms and giving themselves food
A: Argh! B: What is it? A: Cockroach! Over there by the bookshelf. It’s huge! B: Oh no, not another one. I’m beginning to think there’s a cockroach nest inside our apartment. Don’t worry, I’ll deal with it. A: 啊！ B: 怎麼了？ A: 有蟑螂！在書櫃那邊。超大隻！ B: 哦不，不要再來了。我開始覺得我們公寓裡有蟑螂窩了。別擔心，我會處理的。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
The sudden sharp fall in greenhouse gas emissions recorded in the early part of this year may seem like an environmental blessing, a breathing space as the world fights climate breakdown. Skies clear of aircrafts and streets free of cars have encouraged the return of nature and brought visions of a cleaner world. Carbon dioxide emissions had fallen by 17 percent on average by early April, according to a definitive study published in Nature Climate Change on May 19, as a result of the lockdown measures put in place around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the unprecedented decline