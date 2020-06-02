EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : That’s the fifth cockroach in two days.

B : I don’t mind small ones, but the big ones are really scary.

A : Yep. The way they scuttle across the floor so fast really unnerves me, and their long feelers are so creepy.

B : Maybe we should call a pest control expert to deal with them?

A : 那是這兩天來的第五隻蟑螂了。

B : 我不是很在意小隻的，但是大蟑螂真的很可怕。

A : 對啊。它們快速衝過地板的樣子真的很讓我不安，它們長長的觸鬚也讓人心裡發毛。

B : 也許我們應該打電話給除蟲專家，請他們來解決？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: