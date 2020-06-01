Family of five poisoned by toxic fungi 採食不明菇 一家五口中毒

With the recent heavy rainfall and humidity, wild mushrooms have been shooting up in mountain forests and grasslands. In Nantou County’s Puli Township a man picked some unfamiliar fungi growing in the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road and took them home to cook. The result was that the whole family of five had to rush to hospital. For the sake of filling their bellies they almost lost their lives. It was truly a case of biting off more than they could chew.

You hear many stories of people eating unfamiliar mushrooms and giving themselves food poisoning, and yet people still do it, especially when the plum rains season arrives and the weather gets hot and humid, providing the perfect conditions for fungi growth. This is when the Puli Christian Hospital received a case of a family of five mistakenly eating poisonous mushrooms and rushing to seek emergency treatment.

According to the hospital, a 47-year-old man was walking around the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road on the evening of May 21 and discovered a cluster of white mushrooms on slender stalks sprouting among the grass. He picked some of them and took them home, where he cooked up a pot of wild mushroom soup, which he shared with his wife, mother and two children. That night, one after the other, the five of them developed a stomachache, nausea, vomiting and numbness, and wondered whether it was the mushrooms. They quickly packed up the leftover mushrooms and rushed off to the emergency room. After the five of them were treated with anti-toxins the symptoms gradually abated, and they were then admitted to the hospital and kept in for observation and treatment.

A man developed food poisoning after picking unfamiliar wild mushrooms from the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road in Nantou County’s Puli Township. Fragile dapperling mushrooms sprouting in the area could well be the culprit. 南投縣埔里鎮民眾在南安路中興大學實驗林內採食不明野菇而中毒，目前園區內草皮長有許多易碎的白鬼傘菇，極有可能是禍首。 Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者佟振國

As to the identification of the wild mushrooms that caused the food poisoning, the hospital froze the specimens, contacted the county government health bureau and sent the specimens off for further tests. It also carried out an on-site inspection of the grassland in the university experimental forest area and discovered that there were, indeed, many slender, white mushrooms growing there. These mushrooms would keel over, or the cap split, to the touch. The mushroom cap itself was white, with a fine yellow dusting and scales in the center and a tire-like groove running around the edge. On cross-checking with other mushroom types, the mushroom was determined to be a Leucocoprinus fragilissimus, common name fragile dapperling. However, whether this was the mushroom that the man had picked and eaten, or whether the family had been poisoned by a different kind altogether, has yet to be confirmed.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

近來多雨潮濕，山區林間或草地長出許多野生菇菌，南投縣埔里鎮即有民眾在南安路旁的中興大學實驗林園區內，採了不明菇菌回家煮食，結果一家五口均就醫急診，為滿足口腹之欲，險些鬧出人命，實在得不償失。

誤食不明野菇導致中毒的事件時有所聞，但仍有民眾以身犯險，尤其最近邁入梅雨季節，高溫潮濕的天氣，提供菇菌極佳的生長環境，埔里基督教醫院即接獲一家五口誤食不明菇菌而中毒送醫急救的案例。

院方表示，四十七歲男子五月二十一日傍晚在南安路旁中興大學實驗林內的草地上，發現長了許多白色細長的菇菌，當下採了一些回家，煮了一鍋野菇湯，與妻子、母親及二名小孩共食。當晚五人陸續出現腹痛、噁心、嘔吐及神經麻痺等症狀，覺得野菇可能有問題，趕緊打包吃剩的野菇到醫院掛急診，五名病患經給予抗毒劑等藥物治療，症狀逐漸緩解，進一步住院觀察治療。

至於是何種野菇導致民眾中毒，院方已經將野菇檢體冰存，聯繫縣府衛生局，交由相關單位進一步檢驗。而實地勘查中興大學實驗林園區的草皮，確實長有許多白色細長狀的野菇，而且一碰即易折倒或是菌傘碎裂，菌傘蓋為白色，中央覆有黃色細粉末及鱗片，蓋緣有似車輪狀的溝紋，經比對是易碎白鬼傘菇，但民眾是否採食此菇或其他野菇而中毒，還要進一步確認。

（自由時報）