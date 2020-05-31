EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: That’s true! For the livestreams by the bands I like, the picture and sound quality was rubbish.

B: Also, while livestreaming a gig or concert will create some buzz, I doubt they’ll attract new fans this way.

A: Exactly. It seems the pandemic will be a turning point for the performing arts industry. Gigs and concerts will probably never be the same again.

A: 是啊！畢竟，我的愛團舉辦的那場串流演唱會，網路直播的畫質跟音質其實沒那麼好。

B : 而且，我覺得舉辦線上直播演唱會或演奏會，固然可以製造話題，但是能不能吸收新的樂迷又是另一回事。

A : 確實如此。看起來，這場疫情會是表演藝術領域的一個轉捩點。演奏會或演唱會可能不會再跟以前一樣了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: