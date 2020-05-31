A: That’s true! For the livestreams by the bands I like, the picture and sound quality was rubbish.
B: Also, while livestreaming a gig or concert will create some buzz, I doubt they’ll attract new fans this way.
A: Exactly. It seems the pandemic will be a turning point for the performing arts industry. Gigs and concerts will probably never be the same again.
A: 是啊！畢竟，我的愛團舉辦的那場串流演唱會，網路直播的畫質跟音質其實沒那麼好。
B : 而且，我覺得舉辦線上直播演唱會或演奏會，固然可以製造話題，但是能不能吸收新的樂迷又是另一回事。
A : 確實如此。看起來，這場疫情會是表演藝術領域的一個轉捩點。演奏會或演唱會可能不會再跟以前一樣了。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The Dunhua Eslite branch is to shut up shop at the end of this month. During a news conference held on the afternoon of April 23, Mercy Wu, chairwoman of Eslite Spectrum Corp, spoke candidly about the bookstore founded by her father Robert Wu, and about how it stirred up emotions inside her still. She also spoke of her decision, made in this very store, not to study overseas, and instead to stay in Taiwan to run the store with her father. When speaking about the special place the bookstore had in her heart, she compared it to the rose
A group of high school students sued the College Entrance Examination Board, claiming its advanced placement tests are unfair to teens trapped at home by the coronavirus pandemic without adequate computers or Internet connections. The board, which offers college-level curriculum for courses and exams to high school students, and Educational Testing Services (ETS), which administers the advanced placement exams, discriminated against students without sufficient resources, those in remote locations and the disabled, according to a proposed class-action complaint filed last Tuesday in a Los Angeles federal court. “It is unrealistic to think that all students have quiet, private spaces at home in
The Proto-Indo-European (PIE) root meaning “man” is ner-. It survives in male names such as Andrew and Alexander, and is the root of the word that gives us “android,” first used in English in 1837 and meaning an automaton resembling a human being in form and movement. Android derives from the Greek andro- (man) and -eides (form, shape). The ancient PIE root ner- also gave us the Greek anthropos, meaning “man, human being” (including women) — as opposed to the gods — and the English prefix anthropo- (“pertaining to man or human beings”). From here we have anthropocentric (placing humanity
Most people believe that paragliding is a sport for young people only. That’s as may be, but 106-year-old Yu Te-hsin from Taichung has always wanted to experience the feeling of soaring through the sky. On May 14, Yu’s family took him to Tiger Head Mountain in Nantou County’s Puli Township for the ride of his life. After receiving professional instruction, he completed a successful takeoff and landing and broke the record in Taiwan for the oldest person to attempt the feat. A retired teacher, Yu takes his health and fitness seriously and, despite his advancing years, remains in rude health. He