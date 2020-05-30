EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : However, for someone like me who rarely listens to classical music, it’s difficult to imagine a classical musician livestreaming a recital.

B : So you don’t think a livestream creates an enchanting, intimate feeling?

A : I’m sure it does, but at the same time, won’t much of the subtlety of the performance be lost?

B : I think rock groups actually suffer from the same problem.

A : 不過，對於我這種很少聽古典音樂的人，很難想像音樂家自己辦線上獨奏會會是什麼樣子。

B : 你不覺得這樣很迷人嗎？會有一種更親密的感覺。

A : 話是沒錯。可是在此同時，許多音樂上的細節卻被犧牲掉了。

B : 我想搖滾樂團應該也有類似的顧慮吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: