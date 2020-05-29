A: Perhaps due to difficulty re-creating the feeling of a live gig, bands aren’t putting on much during the pandemic.
B: The classical musicians I follow are studying during isolation, to perform new works.
A: Some rock bands I like are also using this time to write new material.
B: Makes sense: with so many listening on streaming platforms, making full use of the Internet is a great idea.
A: 或許是因為現場的感動無法取代，很多樂團在疫情期間幾乎沒有活動。
B : 我追蹤的古典音樂演奏家，好像都在閉關研究、準備新的演出曲目。
A : 我喜歡的幾個搖滾樂團，也都在這段期間趁機閉關寫新歌。
B : 我同意你之前說的︰那麼多人每天都在看串流平台上的影片，也許善用網路會是一個好方法。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Astronomers believe they may have found the first direct evidence of a new planet being born. A dense disc of dust and gas has been spotted surrounding a young star called AB Aurigae, about 520 light years away from Earth. Using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT), located in Chile, the researchers observed a spiral structure with a “twist” near the center, which suggests a new world may be in the process of forming. The swirling disc was one of the telltale signs of the star system being born in the constellation of Auriga, the scientists said.
The Dunhua Eslite branch is to shut up shop at the end of this month. During a news conference held on the afternoon of April 23, Mercy Wu, chairwoman of Eslite Spectrum Corp, spoke candidly about the bookstore founded by her father Robert Wu, and about how it stirred up emotions inside her still. She also spoke of her decision, made in this very store, not to study overseas, and instead to stay in Taiwan to run the store with her father. When speaking about the special place the bookstore had in her heart, she compared it to the rose
A : First she wounded her leg, and now she has heart problems. B : I’m not sure how serious it is. It might just be the heat, and the fact that she needs to lose a bit of weight. A : So what are you going to do? B : I don’t want her exerting herself in this heat, or putting weight on that leg. I’m taking her around in a stroller. A : 牠先弄傷自己的腿，現在又有心臟問題。 B : 我不太確定有多嚴重就是了。也許只是天氣太熱，再加上牠需要減一點重。 A : 那你打算怎麼辦？ B : 我不想讓牠在這種高溫底下太過勉強自己，也不想讓體重施加在受傷的那條腿上。所以溜狗時都把牠放在推車裡。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: