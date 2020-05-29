EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Perhaps due to difficulty re-creating the feeling of a live gig, bands aren’t putting on much during the pandemic.

B: The classical musicians I follow are studying during isolation, to perform new works.

A: Some rock bands I like are also using this time to write new material.

B: Makes sense: with so many listening on streaming platforms, making full use of the Internet is a great idea.

A: 或許是因為現場的感動無法取代，很多樂團在疫情期間幾乎沒有活動。

B : 我追蹤的古典音樂演奏家，好像都在閉關研究、準備新的演出曲目。

A : 我喜歡的幾個搖滾樂團，也都在這段期間趁機閉關寫新歌。

B : 我同意你之前說的︰那麼多人每天都在看串流平台上的影片，也許善用網路會是一個好方法。

