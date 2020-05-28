A : Actually, bands can still earn from livestreaming performances. As I was watching, I could see people making donations the whole time, big and small.
B : Cool, but this isn’t a sustainable funding model, for the band or its fans.
A : True, but many musicians and performers have been left without gigs during the pandemic, and nothing has been done to help them. That’s too bad.
A : 其實，線上演唱會還是有一些收入的，我看演出時就看到螢幕旁邊不斷跳出網友捐獻，大筆的或小筆的金額都有，而且從來沒有停過。
B : 聽起來好酷——不過，我想這對於樂團或觀眾而言，不一定是長久之計。
A : 沒錯，但是很多音樂家或演奏者因為疫情失去演出機會，卻沒有任何應對措施，我覺得很可惜。
Taiwan is celebrating the anniversary of the same-sex marriage bill, which officially took effect on May 24 last year. According to Ministry of the Interior statistics, a total of 4,021 same-sex couples had married as of May. Last Friday, the Rainbow Equality Platform released an opinion poll about Taiwanese’s attitude toward same-sex marriage. Among the respondents, 92.8 percent said same-sex marriage does not affect them personally, and 50.1 percent of them said such union does not affect Taiwan’s society. However, 74.1 percent of them said it is acceptable to see straight couples kissing in the street; the figure dropped to 48.2
Astronomers believe they may have found the first direct evidence of a new planet being born. A dense disc of dust and gas has been spotted surrounding a young star called AB Aurigae, about 520 light years away from Earth. Using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT), located in Chile, the researchers observed a spiral structure with a “twist” near the center, which suggests a new world may be in the process of forming. The swirling disc was one of the telltale signs of the star system being born in the constellation of Auriga, the scientists said.
The Dunhua Eslite branch is to shut up shop at the end of this month. During a news conference held on the afternoon of April 23, Mercy Wu, chairwoman of Eslite Spectrum Corp, spoke candidly about the bookstore founded by her father Robert Wu, and about how it stirred up emotions inside her still. She also spoke of her decision, made in this very store, not to study overseas, and instead to stay in Taiwan to run the store with her father. When speaking about the special place the bookstore had in her heart, she compared it to the rose