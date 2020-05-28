EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Actually, bands can still earn from livestreaming performances. As I was watching, I could see people making donations the whole time, big and small.

B : Cool, but this isn’t a sustainable funding model, for the band or its fans.

A : True, but many musicians and performers have been left without gigs during the pandemic, and nothing has been done to help them. That’s too bad.

A : 其實，線上演唱會還是有一些收入的，我看演出時就看到螢幕旁邊不斷跳出網友捐獻，大筆的或小筆的金額都有，而且從來沒有停過。

B : 聽起來好酷——不過，我想這對於樂團或觀眾而言，不一定是長久之計。

A : 沒錯，但是很多音樂家或演奏者因為疫情失去演出機會，卻沒有任何應對措施，我覺得很可惜。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: