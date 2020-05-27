A: Bands haven’t been making money from album sales for ages: Royalties from modern alternatives like streaming apps aren’t enough to earn an income.
B: You mean, their main source of income is through live performances?
A: Yep. In addition to ticket sales, they also make money selling merchandise.
B: I’m more into classical music; I think main income for that comes from ticket sales, too.
A: 現在的樂團已經很久不靠賣專輯，或是更現代的方法──例如從串流平台獲得權利金來賺錢。
B: 你的意思是，辦演唱會才是他們主要的收入來源嗎？
A: 是啊，演唱會除了票房收入，還有一卡車的週邊商品可以賣。
B: 我比較喜歡聽古典音樂，但是以票房作為主要收入來源應該是類似的。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Taiwan is celebrating the anniversary of the same-sex marriage bill, which officially took effect on May 24 last year. According to Ministry of the Interior statistics, a total of 4,021 same-sex couples had married as of May. Last Friday, the Rainbow Equality Platform released an opinion poll about Taiwanese’s attitude toward same-sex marriage. Among the respondents, 92.8 percent said same-sex marriage does not affect them personally, and 50.1 percent of them said such union does not affect Taiwan’s society. However, 74.1 percent of them said it is acceptable to see straight couples kissing in the street; the figure dropped to 48.2
Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, the creative South Korean showbiz has tried to resume activities in alternative ways. SM Entertainment has been working with Naver’s V Live to launch a series of shows through the K-pop live video streaming service, allowing entertainers to broadcast live on the platform and chat with their fans. For the shows, titled “Beyond Live,” SM has employed “augmented reality” (AR) technology in the background created by real-time augmented 3D graphics, while simultaneously providing interactive communication online. Some fans said that the online shows are more fun than real concerts, because they can chat and interact
Astronomers believe they may have found the first direct evidence of a new planet being born. A dense disc of dust and gas has been spotted surrounding a young star called AB Aurigae, about 520 light years away from Earth. Using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT), located in Chile, the researchers observed a spiral structure with a “twist” near the center, which suggests a new world may be in the process of forming. The swirling disc was one of the telltale signs of the star system being born in the constellation of Auriga, the scientists said.