EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Bands haven’t been making money from album sales for ages: Royalties from modern alternatives like streaming apps aren’t enough to earn an income.

B: You mean, their main source of income is through live performances?

A: Yep. In addition to ticket sales, they also make money selling merchandise.

B: I’m more into classical music; I think main income for that comes from ticket sales, too.

A: 現在的樂團已經很久不靠賣專輯，或是更現代的方法──例如從串流平台獲得權利金來賺錢。

B: 你的意思是，辦演唱會才是他們主要的收入來源嗎？

A: 是啊，演唱會除了票房收入，還有一卡車的週邊商品可以賣。

B: 我比較喜歡聽古典音樂，但是以票房作為主要收入來源應該是類似的。

