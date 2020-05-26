A: One of the bands that I liked canceled their tour, but they decided to livestream a gig without an actual audience.
B: An online gig sounds cool, but without a live audience wouldn’t it be a bit flat?
A: I was also skeptical at first, but as soon as the gig started I was totally into it.
B: Won’t the bands lose money hand over fist?
A: 雖然我喜歡的樂團取消巡演，但是他們後來決定在原場地網路直播無觀眾演唱會。
B: 線上演唱會聽起來很酷，但是仔細一想沒觀眾好像有點冷清？
A: 我本來也不抱期待，沒想到演唱會一開始我就立刻沉浸在其中。
B: 不過樂團辦這樣的活動是不是會虧錢啊？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Taiwanese high-school student Hsu Tzu-han has been reunited with her childhood Indonesian carer, Duwi, 15 years after they last saw each other. The two reconnected via a video messaging social media platform. Duwi, who lives in Surakarta city, known colloquially as Solo in Indonesia, worked as Hsu’s grandmother’s carer between 2000 and 2004. While Hsu was a first-year kindergarten student, Duwi’s employment contract came to an end, and she had to return to Indonesia. On Hsu’s fourth birthday, Duwi gave her a teddy bear as a birthday present. However, Duwi says she didn’t say goodbye to Hsu when she left Taiwan
Taiwan is celebrating the anniversary of the same-sex marriage bill, which officially took effect on May 24 last year. According to Ministry of the Interior statistics, a total of 3,553 same-sex couples had married as of March. Last Friday, the Rainbow Equality Platform released an opinion poll about Taiwanese’s attitude toward same-sex marriage. Among the respondents, 92.8 percent said same-sex marriage does not affect them personally, and 50.1 percent of them said such union does not affect Taiwan’s society. However, 74.1 percent of them said it is acceptable to see straight couples kissing in the street; the figure dropped to 48.2
Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, the creative South Korean showbiz has tried to resume activities in alternative ways. SM Entertainment has been working with Naver’s V Live to launch a series of shows through the K-pop live video streaming service, allowing entertainers to broadcast live on the platform and chat with their fans. For the shows, titled “Beyond Live,” SM has employed “augmented reality” (AR) technology in the background created by real-time augmented 3D graphics, while simultaneously providing interactive communication online. Some fans said that the online shows are more fun than real concerts, because they can chat and interact
B: So was Spot OK? A: I checked her over and found she had a wound on her right back leg. B: Had she been attacked? A: No, it looks like she had caught her leg on a sharp object. She was still bleeding profusely. B: 所以小花還好嗎？ A: 我把牠全身都檢查過一遍，結果發現牠右後腿上有一個傷口。 B: 牠是不是遭到攻擊了？ A: 沒有耶，看起來牠是不小心讓腿碰到尖銳的東西。我發現的時候牠還在大量流血。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: