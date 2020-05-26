EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: One of the bands that I liked canceled their tour, but they decided to livestream a gig without an actual audience.

B: An online gig sounds cool, but without a live audience wouldn’t it be a bit flat?

A: I was also skeptical at first, but as soon as the gig started I was totally into it.

B: Won’t the bands lose money hand over fist?

A: 雖然我喜歡的樂團取消巡演，但是他們後來決定在原場地網路直播無觀眾演唱會。

B: 線上演唱會聽起來很酷，但是仔細一想沒觀眾好像有點冷清？

A: 我本來也不抱期待，沒想到演唱會一開始我就立刻沉浸在其中。

B: 不過樂團辦這樣的活動是不是會虧錢啊？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: