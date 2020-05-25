A: With the COVID-19 pandemic starting to ease off, the government seems to be slowly lifting restrictions on public gatherings.
B: Weren’t you always going to gigs? How have you coped?
A: Some bands I like had to cancel their tours. At first I was devastated, but then I realized it was the safe thing to do.
B: Have any of the bands come up with any ideas to get around the restrictions?
A: 武漢肺炎疫情開始減緩了，政府似乎慢慢在解禁各種群聚活動。
B : 你以前不是很常去聽演唱會，這段時間你是怎麼熬過來的啊？
A : 有一些我喜歡的樂團取消預計舉行的巡迴演出，我當時有點失落，不過後來也覺得這樣比較安全。
B : 那他們有想出什麼因應疫情的措施嗎？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The Calgary Zoo will be returning two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to COVID-19 has caused problems with getting enough bamboo to feed them. Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Canada in 2014 as part of a 10-year agreement between Canada and China. After spending five years at the Toronto Zoo, the two adult giant pandas arrived at the Calgary Zoo in March 2018 with cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue. The zoo’s president, Clement Lanthier, said last week the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers in acquiring fresh bamboo
Taiwanese high-school student Hsu Tzu-han has been reunited with her childhood Indonesian carer, Duwi, 15 years after they last saw each other. The two reconnected via a video messaging social media platform. Duwi, who lives in Surakarta city, known colloquially as Solo in Indonesia, worked as Hsu’s grandmother’s carer between 2000 and 2004. While Hsu was a first-year kindergarten student, Duwi’s employment contract came to an end, and she had to return to Indonesia. On Hsu’s fourth birthday, Duwi gave her a teddy bear as a birthday present. However, Duwi says she didn’t say goodbye to Hsu when she left Taiwan
Taiwan is celebrating the anniversary of the same-sex marriage bill, which officially took effect on May 24 last year. According to Ministry of the Interior statistics, a total of 3,553 same-sex couples had married as of March. Last Friday, the Rainbow Equality Platform released an opinion poll about Taiwanese’s attitude toward same-sex marriage. Among the respondents, 92.8 percent said same-sex marriage does not affect them personally, and 50.1 percent of them said such union does not affect Taiwan’s society. However, 74.1 percent of them said it is acceptable to see straight couples kissing in the street; the figure dropped to 48.2
B : Blood? Had there been a murder? A : That’s what I thought at first. Then I realized it was bloody dog paw prints, all the way up the balcony. B : Oh, heavens! Had one of your dogs been hurt? A : I checked Fido first: He seemed to be fine. But then I checked Spot. . . B : 血？發生命案了嗎？ A : 我一開始就是這樣想。後來我才發現那是血跡斑斑的狗爪印，整個陽台都是。 B : 哦天啊！你的哪一隻狗受傷了嗎？ A : 我先檢查了費多，牠看起來沒事。但是接下來我檢查了小花‧‧‧‧‧‧。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: