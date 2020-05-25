EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: With the COVID-19 pandemic starting to ease off, the government seems to be slowly lifting restrictions on public gatherings.

B: Weren’t you always going to gigs? How have you coped?

A: Some bands I like had to cancel their tours. At first I was devastated, but then I realized it was the safe thing to do.

B: Have any of the bands come up with any ideas to get around the restrictions?

A: 武漢肺炎疫情開始減緩了，政府似乎慢慢在解禁各種群聚活動。

B : 你以前不是很常去聽演唱會，這段時間你是怎麼熬過來的啊？

A : 有一些我喜歡的樂團取消預計舉行的巡迴演出，我當時有點失落，不過後來也覺得這樣比較安全。

B : 那他們有想出什麼因應疫情的措施嗎？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: