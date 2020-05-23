EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : First she wounded her leg, and now she has heart problems.

B : I’m not sure how serious it is. It might just be the heat, and the fact that she needs to lose a bit of weight.

A : So what are you going to do?

B : I don’t want her exerting herself in this heat, or putting weight on that leg. I’m taking her around in a stroller.

A : 牠先弄傷自己的腿，現在又有心臟問題。

B : 我不太確定有多嚴重就是了。也許只是天氣太熱，再加上牠需要減一點重。

A : 那你打算怎麼辦？

B : 我不想讓牠在這種高溫底下太過勉強自己，也不想讓體重施加在受傷的那條腿上。所以溜狗時都把牠放在推車裡。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: