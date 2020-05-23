A : First she wounded her leg, and now she has heart problems.
B : I’m not sure how serious it is. It might just be the heat, and the fact that she needs to lose a bit of weight.
A : So what are you going to do?
B : I don’t want her exerting herself in this heat, or putting weight on that leg. I’m taking her around in a stroller.
A : 牠先弄傷自己的腿，現在又有心臟問題。
B : 我不太確定有多嚴重就是了。也許只是天氣太熱，再加上牠需要減一點重。
A : 那你打算怎麼辦？
B : 我不想讓牠在這種高溫底下太過勉強自己，也不想讓體重施加在受傷的那條腿上。所以溜狗時都把牠放在推車裡。
In cities, human lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic have offered some respite to the natural world, with clear skies and the return of wildlife to waterways. Now evidence of a drop in underwater noise pollution has led experts to predict the crisis may also be good news for whales and other sea mammals. Researchers examining real-time underwater sound signals from seabed observatories run by Ocean Networks Canada near the port of Vancouver found a significant drop in low-frequency sound associated with ships. David Barclay, assistant professor of oceanography at Dalhousie University, the co-author of a paper reviewing the phenomena, examined
Chiayi County Yung Ching Senior High School student Lin Yu-hsien lost both parents when he was still very young, but relied on his own sporting prowess to represent his country in wrestling, and has now been given a President’s Education Award (PEA). Yu-hsien comes from a family of seven children, four of whom have received a PEA. Having lost their parents when Yu-hsien was still little, the family were looked after and raised by their maternal grandmother and uncle. They were a low-income household living in Taibao City. When Yu-hsien went to Taibao Junior High School, he started training in wrestling,
The Calgary Zoo will be returning two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to COVID-19 has caused problems with getting enough bamboo to feed them. Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Canada in 2014 as part of a 10-year agreement between Canada and China. After spending five years at the Toronto Zoo, the two adult giant pandas arrived at the Calgary Zoo in March 2018 with cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue. The zoo’s president, Clement Lanthier, said last week the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers in acquiring fresh bamboo
A: What kind of tea do you think this is? B: I did some homework before we arrived! I think it’s honey-scented black tea. A: Honey-scented? Do farmers spray the tea leaves with honey water? B: No! Leafhoppers nibble on tea leaves to extract juices. The saliva from the leafhopper triggers the plant to release an enzyme and release stored sugars. This is what gives the tea its unique flavor of ripened fruit and honey. A : 你覺得這是哪一種茶呀？ B : 我在抵達前稍微做了一點研究！我想這應該是蜜香紅茶。 A : 蜜香？茶農會用蜂蜜水噴在茶葉上嗎？ B : 不是啦。小綠葉蟬會咬茶樹嫩葉，吸取汁液。它們的唾液會促使茶樹釋放出一種酶，以及儲存的糖份，這樣會讓茶葉產生獨特成熟果香和蜂蜜香味。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: