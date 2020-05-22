EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: What did the vet say about your dog’s wound?

A: He shaved her leg and cleaned the wound. The cut wasn’t too deep, but he bandaged her up and told me to change the dressing every two days.

B: That’s good.

A: But then he checked her over and said there was something wrong with her heart.

B: 獸醫看完你家狗狗的傷口怎麼說？

A: 醫生把牠腿上的毛剃光，清理了傷口。那道傷口不算太深，所以醫生就直接包紮，然後告訴我每兩天換一次紗布。

B : 那就好。

A : 但是醫生後來幫牠做了全身檢查，然後說牠的心臟有點問題。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: