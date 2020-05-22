B: What did the vet say about your dog’s wound?
A: He shaved her leg and cleaned the wound. The cut wasn’t too deep, but he bandaged her up and told me to change the dressing every two days.
B: That’s good.
A: But then he checked her over and said there was something wrong with her heart.
B: 獸醫看完你家狗狗的傷口怎麼說？
A: 醫生把牠腿上的毛剃光，清理了傷口。那道傷口不算太深，所以醫生就直接包紮，然後告訴我每兩天換一次紗布。
B : 那就好。
A : 但是醫生後來幫牠做了全身檢查，然後說牠的心臟有點問題。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
In cities, human lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic have offered some respite to the natural world, with clear skies and the return of wildlife to waterways. Now evidence of a drop in underwater noise pollution has led experts to predict the crisis may also be good news for whales and other sea mammals. Researchers examining real-time underwater sound signals from seabed observatories run by Ocean Networks Canada near the port of Vancouver found a significant drop in low-frequency sound associated with ships. David Barclay, assistant professor of oceanography at Dalhousie University, the co-author of a paper reviewing the phenomena, examined
Chiayi County Yung Ching Senior High School student Lin Yu-hsien lost both parents when he was still very young, but relied on his own sporting prowess to represent his country in wrestling, and has now been given a President’s Education Award (PEA). Yu-hsien comes from a family of seven children, four of whom have received a PEA. Having lost their parents when Yu-hsien was still little, the family were looked after and raised by their maternal grandmother and uncle. They were a low-income household living in Taibao City. When Yu-hsien went to Taibao Junior High School, he started training in wrestling,
A : Wow, the room is so lovely! B : Hey, come out onto the balcony. Look, over there in the distance: you can see tea farmers in straw hats picking tea leaves. A : The terraced hills are so beautiful, and the mountain air is so sweet and fresh. B : Let’s unpack our bags and then we can explore the tea gardens. A : 哇，這房間好可愛哦！ B : 嘿，快到陽台上。你看遠方那邊，可以看到茶農戴著斗笠在摘茶葉。 A : 梯田好美哦，而且山裡的空氣又芳香又清爽。 B : 我們趕快打開行李，下去探索茶園吧。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: