Taiwan marks one-year anniversary of same-sex marriage 同婚將滿週年 全台數千對伴侶結婚

Taiwan is celebrating the anniversary of the same-sex marriage bill, which officially took effect on May 24 last year. According to Ministry of the Interior statistics, a total of 3,553 same-sex couples had married as of March.

Last Friday, the Rainbow Equality Platform released an opinion poll about Taiwanese’s attitude toward same-sex marriage. Among the respondents, 92.8 percent said same-sex marriage does not affect them personally, and 50.1 percent of them said such union does not affect Taiwan’s society. However, 74.1 percent of them said it is acceptable to see straight couples kissing in the street; the figure dropped to 48.2 percent for gay couples.

Another poll, by the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association, showed that the treatment of LGBT employees in the workplace has improved in recent years. Among the respondents, 38.1 percent said LGBT employees are coming out in their own companies, rising from 27.3 percent in 2016 — with the lowest rate in the relatively conservative public, education and financial sectors.

Participants raise a giant rainbow flag at the 17th Taiwan LGBT Pride in Taipei on Oct. 26 last year.參加者在第十七屆「台灣同志遊行」舉起一幅巨型彩虹旗，去年十月二十六日攝於台北市。 Photo: AP照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣同婚專法於去年五月二十四日正式生效，近日慶祝專法上路即將滿週年。根據內政部最新統計，截至三月為止，全國總共有三千五百五十三對同性伴侶結婚。

上週五，「彩虹平權大平台」發布台灣人對同婚合法化態度之民調。在應答者當中，百分之九十二‧八的人表示同婚對他們個人沒有影響，而百分之五十‧一表示對台灣社會沒有影響。不過有百分之七十四‧一的人表示可接受在路上看到一對男女親吻，對同性伴侶親吻的接受度卻下降至百分之四十八‧二。

「台灣同志諮詢熱線」進行的另一項民調則顯示，近年來同志員工在職場中的處境已有所改善。在應答者當中，百分之三十八‧一表示自身職場中有公開出櫃的同志，比二○一六年的百分之二十七‧三略為上升— 比例最低的是相對保守的公家機關、教育單位、財金產業。

(台北時報張聖恩)