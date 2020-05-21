B : I hope you took her to the vet immediately.
A : I couldn’t. It was too late. The vet was closed. I called a neighbor, and he came over with bandages and iodine ointment.
B : Was the dog in much pain?
A : No, she didn’t seem to be bothered. She took it all in her stride.
B : 你應該有馬上帶牠去看獸醫吧。
A : 我沒辦法啊。那時候已經很晚了，獸醫都關門了。我打電話給鄰居，他帶了繃帶跟碘酒藥膏來。
B : 狗狗是不是很痛啊？
A : 沒有耶，牠看起來好像沒受到什麼影響，對這個傷口處之泰然的樣子。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The Last Emperor, a 1987 epic biopic, was the first Western movie to be filmed in the Forbidden City in Beijing. The film is one of the most successful Chinese-themed movies ever, and the first to gross over NT$100 million (about US$3.3 million) in Taiwan. The digitally remastered version is hitting the screens today, with the 3D version available at selected movie theaters. Directed by the late Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, the film was based on the biography of Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last emperor of China in the Qing Dynasty. Starring John Lone as Puyi, Peter O’Toole as his Scottish tutor,
In cities, human lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic have offered some respite to the natural world, with clear skies and the return of wildlife to waterways. Now evidence of a drop in underwater noise pollution has led experts to predict the crisis may also be good news for whales and other sea mammals. Researchers examining real-time underwater sound signals from seabed observatories run by Ocean Networks Canada near the port of Vancouver found a significant drop in low-frequency sound associated with ships. David Barclay, assistant professor of oceanography at Dalhousie University, the co-author of a paper reviewing the phenomena, examined
A : Wow, the room is so lovely! B : Hey, come out onto the balcony. Look, over there in the distance: you can see tea farmers in straw hats picking tea leaves. A : The terraced hills are so beautiful, and the mountain air is so sweet and fresh. B : Let’s unpack our bags and then we can explore the tea gardens. A : 哇，這房間好可愛哦！ B : 嘿，快到陽台上。你看遠方那邊，可以看到茶農戴著斗笠在摘茶葉。 A : 梯田好美哦，而且山裡的空氣又芳香又清爽。 B : 我們趕快打開行李，下去探索茶園吧。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: