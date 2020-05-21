EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B : I hope you took her to the vet immediately.

A : I couldn’t. It was too late. The vet was closed. I called a neighbor, and he came over with bandages and iodine ointment.

B : Was the dog in much pain?

A : No, she didn’t seem to be bothered. She took it all in her stride.

B : 你應該有馬上帶牠去看獸醫吧。

A : 我沒辦法啊。那時候已經很晚了，獸醫都關門了。我打電話給鄰居，他帶了繃帶跟碘酒藥膏來。

B : 狗狗是不是很痛啊？

A : 沒有耶，牠看起來好像沒受到什麼影響，對這個傷口處之泰然的樣子。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: