Student reunited with Indonesian nanny after 15 years 台灣高中生母親節償願 印尼第二媽媽：妹妹我想你

Taiwanese high-school student Hsu Tzu-han has been reunited with her childhood Indonesian carer, Duwi, 15 years after they last saw each other. The two reconnected via a video messaging social media platform.

Duwi, who lives in Surakarta city, known colloquially as Solo in Indonesia, worked as Hsu’s grandmother’s carer between 2000 and 2004. While Hsu was a first-year kindergarten student, Duwi’s employment contract came to an end, and she had to return to Indonesia. On Hsu’s fourth birthday, Duwi gave her a teddy bear as a birthday present. However, Duwi says she didn’t say goodbye to Hsu when she left Taiwan as she was worried Hsu would be too sad to see her leave.

Hsu had always wanted to find Duwi to thank her for looking after her. In April she posted a message on Facebook and also wrote a letter in both Chinese and Indonesian to Chinese-language magazine CommonWealth’s comment section. Indonesian Web sites Detik and Suara picked up on the story, publishing the letter on April 9. An Indonesian reader saw the letter and, after it was passed from pillar to post, Duwi was eventually located, and the two were reconnected.

Third grade high-school student Hsu Tzu-han. 高三生許紫涵現在的樣子。 Photo courtesy of Hsu Tzu-han via CNA 照片：許紫涵提供/中央社

Speaking to CNA, Hsu says she initially received a message from a reporter for the Web site Suara in between classes and struggled to keep her emotions in check. After class, Hsu received another message, this time in Chinese, from Duwi’s neighbor, together with two photographs. The sender asked Hsu if she was trying to find her “aunty.” One of the photographs was taken in Hsu’s old family home.

Hsu says: “When I saw the photograph, I burst into tears right in the middle of the school’s reception area. After I gathered myself together, I immediately rushed home as fast as my legs would carry me.”

On the way home, Hsu couldn’t resist sending Duwi a message with the words “I love you” in Indonesian (Aku cinta kamu). “After I arrived home, I grabbed the things I needed to do the video call, including my teddy bear, and called Duwi.”

Duwi chats with Hsu Tzu-han and her elder brother in a video call on May 5. Duwi、許紫涵與許紫涵的哥哥本月五日使用視訊通話。 Photo courtesy of Hsu Tzu-han via CNA 照片：許紫涵提供/中央社

Duwi was in her early 20s when she looked after Hsu’s grandmonther; she is now married and has a seven-year-old child. Duwi can still speak Chinese and told CNA that after she left her job with Hsu’s family, she initially returned to Indonesia, but then found a job at a factory in Taoyuan, where she worked for six years. She now runs a general store in Surakata city.

Duwi says that when she saw Hsu she instantly recognized her and said: “Little sister, you’ve grown fat.” Duwi also recognized Hsu’s elder brother and remarked that they are both the spitting image of their father.

Duwi says she hopes she can one day return to Taiwan and says she was really delighted when Hsu told her she would like to visit her in Indonesia.

Duwi holds an infant Hsu Tzu-han in an undated photograph. 印尼移工Duwi抱著嬰兒期的許紫涵，拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Hsu Tzu-han via CNA 照片：許紫涵提供/中央社

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

台灣高中生許紫涵透過網路尋找十五年前照顧她的印尼移工Duwi，兩人在視訊相認。

住在中爪哇梭羅市（Solo）的Duwi約二○○○年至二○○四年間在許紫涵家照顧奶奶，許紫涵唸幼稚園小班時，她因合約到期必須回印尼，在許紫涵四歲生日時送她泰迪熊玩偶當禮物，但離開時擔心許紫涵捨不得，沒有說再見。

許紫涵一直想找Duwi，謝謝她養育之恩。她四月在臉書發文，也以中文、印尼文並列的方式投書天下雜誌獨立評論，印尼新聞網站點滴網（Detik）及聲音報（Suara）也在九日刊出報導，有印尼讀者看到，輾轉聯絡上許紫涵，終於讓她找到Duwi。

許紫涵告訴中央社，她當天下課看手機時，先接到聲音報記者的訊息，告訴她有認識Duwi的讀者在新聞報導留言。之後她又上課，「我憋到下課後，又收到一條用中文寫的訊息，說她是Duwi的鄰居，傳了兩張照片給我，問我是不是在找這位阿姨」，其中一張就是許紫涵舊家的照片。

許紫涵說：「看到那張照片，我就淚崩了。」她先在補習班一樓大廳大哭，稍微緩和情緒後「以最快的速度衝回家」。

她在路上就已經迫不及待用通訊軟體跟Duwi聯絡，用印尼文寫給Duwi一句Aku cinta kamu（我愛你），「一回到家我就立刻架好我要視訊的東西，然後把泰迪熊抱出來，跟Duwi通話」。

Duwi當時到許紫涵家當看護時約二十歲，現在她已結婚，育有一名七歲的小孩。Duwi仍會講中文，她告訴中央社記者，離開許紫涵家後先回到印尼，後來到桃園的工廠當廠工，工作約六年時間，現在在梭羅市開雜貨店。

Duwi說，她看到許紫涵時有認出來，「妹妹現在胖胖」，她也認出在許紫涵旁邊的許紫涵的大哥，「跟爸爸很像」。

Duwi也很想再回到台灣，她說：「許紫涵想要來我的家看看，真的很開心。」

(中央社)