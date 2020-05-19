B : Blood? Had there been a murder?
A : That’s what I thought at first. Then I realized it was bloody dog paw prints, all the way up the balcony.
B : Oh, heavens! Had one of your dogs been hurt?
A : I checked Fido first: He seemed to be fine. But then I checked Spot. . .
B : 血？發生命案了嗎？
A : 我一開始就是這樣想。後來我才發現那是血跡斑斑的狗爪印，整個陽台都是。
B : 哦天啊！你的哪一隻狗受傷了嗎？
A : 我先檢查了費多，牠看起來沒事。但是接下來我檢查了小花‧‧‧‧‧‧。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are paying increased attention to their health and well-being. Due to the crop’s anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Nantou County’s Mingjian Township has experienced a surge in the planting of turmeric for medicinal use. The area set aside in the township to grow turmeric has doubled in size, and orders for turmeric powder are coming in from as far away as the US. Mingjian Township is the center of ginger and turmeric production in Taiwan, both of which have become highly sought after by people trying to protect themselves from the
The Last Emperor, a 1987 epic biopic, was the first Western movie to be filmed in the Forbidden City in Beijing. The film is one of the most successful Chinese-themed movies ever, and the first to gross over NT$100 million (about US$3.3 million) in Taiwan. The digitally remastered version is hitting the screens today, with the 3D version available at selected movie theaters. Directed by the late Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, the film was based on the biography of Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last emperor of China in the Qing Dynasty. Starring John Lone as Puyi, Peter O’Toole as his Scottish tutor,
The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed last week that actor Tom Cruise will be filming his next Hollywood blockbuster in space. The Mission Impossible superstar plans to fly through the atmosphere to shoot a film on the International Space Station (ISS), hoping to become the first actor to achieve this. “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on his Twitter page, adding that the move could “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” to make NASA’s ambitious plans for space travel a reality. According to online
A : Good afternoon. Welcome to Nantou Cha Garden Resort. Are you checking in today? B : Hi, yes, we have a booking in the name of Kuo, staying for four nights. Here’s a copy of the booking confirmation e-mail. A : Thank you. Your deluxe double room with a garden view is already made up. Payment is on checkout. The porter will take your luggage to your room. Have a pleasant stay. A : 午安，歡迎來到南投好茶花園渡假村。請問兩位是今天入住嗎？ B : 嗨，是的，我們有訂房，姓郭，住宿四晚。這邊是確認訂房成功的電子郵件影本。 A : 謝謝您。您訂的茶園景觀豪華雙人房已經準備完成。退房時再付款。行李員會幫您將行李提到房間，祝您住宿愉快。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: