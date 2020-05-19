EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B : Blood? Had there been a murder?

A : That’s what I thought at first. Then I realized it was bloody dog paw prints, all the way up the balcony.

B : Oh, heavens! Had one of your dogs been hurt?

A : I checked Fido first: He seemed to be fine. But then I checked Spot. . .

B : 血？發生命案了嗎？

A : 我一開始就是這樣想。後來我才發現那是血跡斑斑的狗爪印，整個陽台都是。

B : 哦天啊！你的哪一隻狗受傷了嗎？

A : 我先檢查了費多，牠看起來沒事。但是接下來我檢查了小花‧‧‧‧‧‧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: