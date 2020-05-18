A: I had a nasty surprise when I got home last night.
B: Don’t tell me you were burgled?
A: No, there were dark smudges all across the balcony. When I turned on my phone’s torch, I realized it was blood.
A: 我昨天晚上回到家的時候，碰上一個恐怖的意外。
B: 你家被小偷闖空門了嗎？
A: 沒有，但是整個陽台上都是深色的髒污。我打開手機的手電筒功能後，才發現那是血。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are paying increased attention to their health and well-being. Due to the crop’s anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Nantou County’s Mingjian Township has experienced a surge in the planting of turmeric for medicinal use. The area set aside in the township to grow turmeric has doubled in size, and orders for turmeric powder are coming in from as far away as the US. Mingjian Township is the center of ginger and turmeric production in Taiwan, both of which have become highly sought after by people trying to protect themselves from the
Brazil’s leaders must take immediate action to save the country’s indigenous peoples from a COVID-19 “genocide,” a global coalition of artists, celebrities, scientists and intellectuals has said. In an open letter to the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, figures including Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt, David Hockney and Paul McCartney warned the pandemic meant indigenous communities in the Amazon faced “an extreme threat to their very survival.” “Five centuries ago, these ethnic groups were decimated by diseases brought by European colonizers… Now, with this new scourge spreading rapidly across Brazil… [they] may disappear completely since they have no means of combating COVID-19,” they
The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed last week that actor Tom Cruise will be filming his next Hollywood blockbuster in space. The Mission Impossible superstar plans to fly through the atmosphere to shoot a film on the International Space Station (ISS), hoping to become the first actor to achieve this. “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on his Twitter page, adding that the move could “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” to make NASA’s ambitious plans for space travel a reality. According to online
The Last Emperor, a 1987 epic biopic, was the first Western movie to be filmed in the Forbidden City in Beijing. The film is one of the most successful Chinese-themed movies ever, and the first to gross over NT$100 million (about US$3.3 million) in Taiwan. The digitally remastered version is hitting the screens today, with the 3D version available at selected movie theaters. Directed by the late Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, the film was based on the biography of Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last emperor of China in the Qing Dynasty. Starring John Lone as Puyi, Peter O’Toole as his Scottish tutor,