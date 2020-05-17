EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What kind of tea do you think this is?

B: I did some homework before we arrived! I think it’s honey-scented black tea.

A: Honey-scented? Do farmers spray the tea leaves with honey water?

B: No! Leafhoppers nibble on tea leaves to extract juices. The saliva from the leafhopper triggers the plant to release an enzyme and release stored sugars. This is what gives the tea its unique flavor of ripened fruit and honey.

A : 你覺得這是哪一種茶呀？

B : 我在抵達前稍微做了一點研究！我想這應該是蜜香紅茶。

A : 蜜香？茶農會用蜂蜜水噴在茶葉上嗎？

B : 不是啦。小綠葉蟬會咬茶樹嫩葉，吸取汁液。它們的唾液會促使茶樹釋放出一種酶，以及儲存的糖份，這樣會讓茶葉產生獨特成熟果香和蜂蜜香味。

