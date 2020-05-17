A: What kind of tea do you think this is?
B: I did some homework before we arrived! I think it’s honey-scented black tea.
A: Honey-scented? Do farmers spray the tea leaves with honey water?
B: No! Leafhoppers nibble on tea leaves to extract juices. The saliva from the leafhopper triggers the plant to release an enzyme and release stored sugars. This is what gives the tea its unique flavor of ripened fruit and honey.
A : 你覺得這是哪一種茶呀？
B : 我在抵達前稍微做了一點研究！我想這應該是蜜香紅茶。
A : 蜜香？茶農會用蜂蜜水噴在茶葉上嗎？
B : 不是啦。小綠葉蟬會咬茶樹嫩葉，吸取汁液。它們的唾液會促使茶樹釋放出一種酶，以及儲存的糖份，這樣會讓茶葉產生獨特成熟果香和蜂蜜香味。
The New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum has reopened, and the highlight is the launch of an exhibition entitled Subtropical Gardens: Painted Ceramics of Our Era. The exhibition features 43 sets of ceramics from private collections, including treasures of European royal kilns produced in the 19th and 20th centuries. Among the exhibits is a bronze dore (gilt bronze) porcelain ormolu-mounted large exposition vase previously displayed during the Exposition Universelle Paris World’s Fair of 1878. There will also be 36 sets of representative works from the Meizon Takano collection. The exhibition is on now and will run through Sept. 20. According to
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are paying increased attention to their health and well-being. Due to the crop’s anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Nantou County’s Mingjian Township has experienced a surge in the planting of turmeric for medicinal use. The area set aside in the township to grow turmeric has doubled in size, and orders for turmeric powder are coming in from as far away as the US. Mingjian Township is the center of ginger and turmeric production in Taiwan, both of which have become highly sought after by people trying to protect themselves from the
Brazil’s leaders must take immediate action to save the country’s indigenous peoples from a COVID-19 “genocide,” a global coalition of artists, celebrities, scientists and intellectuals has said. In an open letter to the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, figures including Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt, David Hockney and Paul McCartney warned the pandemic meant indigenous communities in the Amazon faced “an extreme threat to their very survival.” “Five centuries ago, these ethnic groups were decimated by diseases brought by European colonizers… Now, with this new scourge spreading rapidly across Brazil… [they] may disappear completely since they have no means of combating COVID-19,” they
A: I’ve been thinking. . . B: Does it hurt? A: Hold on, hear me out. Since we had to cancel our European vacation due to the coronavirus, let’s take a vacation here in Taiwan. We can help support the local tourism industry. B: Good idea. It will do us good to get out of the city for a while. Any thoughts on where to go? A: 我最近在想啊‧‧‧‧‧‧。 B: 呃哦！ A: 等等，聽我把話說完。既然我們因為冠狀病毒疫情取消了歐洲假期，那就待在台灣度假吧。還可以藉此支持當地的觀光產業。 B: 好主意，我們也可以遠離都市塵囂一段時間。你有想到要去哪嗎？ English 英文: Chinese 中文: