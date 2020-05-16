EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Wow, the room is so lovely!

B : Hey, come out onto the balcony. Look, over there in the distance: you can see tea farmers in straw hats picking tea leaves.

A : The terraced hills are so beautiful, and the mountain air is so sweet and fresh.

B : Let’s unpack our bags and then we can explore the tea gardens.

A : 哇，這房間好可愛哦！

B : 嘿，快到陽台上。你看遠方那邊，可以看到茶農戴著斗笠在摘茶葉。

A : 梯田好美哦，而且山裡的空氣又芳香又清爽。

B : 我們趕快打開行李，下去探索茶園吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: