A : Wow, the room is so lovely!
B : Hey, come out onto the balcony. Look, over there in the distance: you can see tea farmers in straw hats picking tea leaves.
A : The terraced hills are so beautiful, and the mountain air is so sweet and fresh.
B : Let’s unpack our bags and then we can explore the tea gardens.
A : 哇，這房間好可愛哦！
B : 嘿，快到陽台上。你看遠方那邊，可以看到茶農戴著斗笠在摘茶葉。
A : 梯田好美哦，而且山裡的空氣又芳香又清爽。
B : 我們趕快打開行李，下去探索茶園吧。
The human cost of the climate crisis will hit harder, wider and sooner than previously believed, according to a new study that shows a billion people will either be displaced or forced to endure insufferable heat for every additional 1 degree Celsius rise in the global temperature. In a worst-case scenario of accelerating emissions, areas currently home to a third of the world’s population will be as hot as the hottest parts of the Sahara within 50 years, the paper warns. Even in the most optimistic outlook, 1.2 billion people will fall outside the comfortable “climate niche” in which humans have
The New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum has reopened, and the highlight is the launch of an exhibition entitled Subtropical Gardens: Painted Ceramics of Our Era. The exhibition features 43 sets of ceramics from private collections, including treasures of European royal kilns produced in the 19th and 20th centuries. Among the exhibits is a bronze dore (gilt bronze) porcelain ormolu-mounted large exposition vase previously displayed during the Exposition Universelle Paris World’s Fair of 1878. There will also be 36 sets of representative works from the Meizon Takano collection. The exhibition is on now and will run through Sept. 20. According to
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are paying increased attention to their health and well-being. Due to the crop’s anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Nantou County’s Mingjian Township has experienced a surge in the planting of turmeric for medicinal use. The area set aside in the township to grow turmeric has doubled in size, and orders for turmeric powder are coming in from as far away as the US. Mingjian Township is the center of ginger and turmeric production in Taiwan, both of which have become highly sought after by people trying to protect themselves from the
Brazil’s leaders must take immediate action to save the country’s indigenous peoples from a COVID-19 “genocide,” a global coalition of artists, celebrities, scientists and intellectuals has said. In an open letter to the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, figures including Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt, David Hockney and Paul McCartney warned the pandemic meant indigenous communities in the Amazon faced “an extreme threat to their very survival.” “Five centuries ago, these ethnic groups were decimated by diseases brought by European colonizers… Now, with this new scourge spreading rapidly across Brazil… [they] may disappear completely since they have no means of combating COVID-19,” they