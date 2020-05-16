Nantou County experiences turmeric ‘gold rush’ 薑黃「疫」外搶手 南投種植面積翻倍

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are paying increased attention to their health and well-being. Due to the crop’s anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Nantou County’s Mingjian Township has experienced a surge in the planting of turmeric for medicinal use. The area set aside in the township to grow turmeric has doubled in size, and orders for turmeric powder are coming in from as far away as the US. Mingjian Township is the center of ginger and turmeric production in Taiwan, both of which have become highly sought after by people trying to protect themselves from the