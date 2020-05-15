EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Shall I leave your luggage over here?

B: Yes, thank you.

A: The control for the air-conditioning is here ... and this is the master light switch. Is there anything else I can do for you?

B: No, that’s fine. Thank you. Oh, your tip. I almost forgot!

A: 把您的行李放在這裡可以嗎？

B: 可以，謝謝。

A: 空調控制面板在這邊……然後這是房間燈光總開關。請問您還有需要什麼嗎？

B : 沒有了，這樣就好，謝謝。哦，你的小費，我差點忘了

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: