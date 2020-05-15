A: Shall I leave your luggage over here?
B: Yes, thank you.
A: The control for the air-conditioning is here ... and this is the master light switch. Is there anything else I can do for you?
B: No, that’s fine. Thank you. Oh, your tip. I almost forgot!
A: 把您的行李放在這裡可以嗎？
B: 可以，謝謝。
A: 空調控制面板在這邊……然後這是房間燈光總開關。請問您還有需要什麼嗎？
B : 沒有了，這樣就好，謝謝。哦，你的小費，我差點忘了
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The human cost of the climate crisis will hit harder, wider and sooner than previously believed, according to a new study that shows a billion people will either be displaced or forced to endure insufferable heat for every additional 1 degree Celsius rise in the global temperature. In a worst-case scenario of accelerating emissions, areas currently home to a third of the world’s population will be as hot as the hottest parts of the Sahara within 50 years, the paper warns. Even in the most optimistic outlook, 1.2 billion people will fall outside the comfortable “climate niche” in which humans have
A: I just discovered another fact about carnations. At Oxford University, students traditionally wear a carnation pinned to their gown during end-of-year exams. B: Oh, really? A: Yep. A white carnation is worn on the first day of exams, pink for interim exams and red for the final exam. B: That’s a really lovely tradition. A: 我剛剛發現另一個康乃馨的小知識！在牛津大學，學生在期末考試期間，傳統上會用大頭針把一朵康乃馨別在長袍上。 B: 真的哦？ A: 是啊，考試第一天佩戴白色的康乃馨、測驗期間的考試日佩戴粉紅色的、最後一場考試則佩戴紅色的。 B: 這真是個可愛的傳統啊。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
The New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum has reopened, and the highlight is the launch of an exhibition entitled Subtropical Gardens: Painted Ceramics of Our Era. The exhibition features 43 sets of ceramics from private collections, including treasures of European royal kilns produced in the 19th and 20th centuries. Among the exhibits is a bronze dore (gilt bronze) porcelain ormolu-mounted large exposition vase previously displayed during the Exposition Universelle Paris World’s Fair of 1878. There will also be 36 sets of representative works from the Meizon Takano collection. The exhibition is on now and will run through Sept. 20. According to