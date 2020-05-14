EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Good afternoon. Welcome to Nantou Cha Garden Resort. Are you checking in today?

B : Hi, yes, we have a booking in the name of Kuo, staying for four nights. Here’s a copy of the booking confirmation e-mail.

A : Thank you. Your deluxe double room with a garden view is already made up. Payment is on checkout. The porter will take your luggage to your room. Have a pleasant stay.

A : 午安，歡迎來到南投好茶花園渡假村。請問兩位是今天入住嗎？

B : 嗨，是的，我們有訂房，姓郭，住宿四晚。這邊是確認訂房成功的電子郵件影本。

A : 謝謝您。您訂的茶園景觀豪華雙人房已經準備完成。退房時再付款。行李員會幫您將行李提到房間，祝您住宿愉快。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: