A : Good afternoon. Welcome to Nantou Cha Garden Resort. Are you checking in today?
B : Hi, yes, we have a booking in the name of Kuo, staying for four nights. Here’s a copy of the booking confirmation e-mail.
A : Thank you. Your deluxe double room with a garden view is already made up. Payment is on checkout. The porter will take your luggage to your room. Have a pleasant stay.
A : 午安，歡迎來到南投好茶花園渡假村。請問兩位是今天入住嗎？
B : 嗨，是的，我們有訂房，姓郭，住宿四晚。這邊是確認訂房成功的電子郵件影本。
A : 謝謝您。您訂的茶園景觀豪華雙人房已經準備完成。退房時再付款。行李員會幫您將行李提到房間，祝您住宿愉快。
Online video platforms have benefited from the COVID-19 outbreak, with Line TV revealing that demand for streaming has increased by 20 percent. Among its shows, Someday or One Day, a 13-episode TV series, is the most popular. Starring Golden Bell-winning actress Alice Ko and hit actors Greg Hsu and Patrick Shih, the time-travel drama tells the story of a 27-year-old woman in Taipei who loses her boyfriend in a plane crash. Then, one day, she receives an old mysterious Walkman, which suddenly transports her back 10 years in the past, where she finds herself trapped in the body of a 17-year-old
The human cost of the climate crisis will hit harder, wider and sooner than previously believed, according to a new study that shows a billion people will either be displaced or forced to endure insufferable heat for every additional 1 degree Celsius rise in the global temperature. In a worst-case scenario of accelerating emissions, areas currently home to a third of the world’s population will be as hot as the hottest parts of the Sahara within 50 years, the paper warns. Even in the most optimistic outlook, 1.2 billion people will fall outside the comfortable “climate niche” in which humans have
A: I just discovered another fact about carnations. At Oxford University, students traditionally wear a carnation pinned to their gown during end-of-year exams. B: Oh, really? A: Yep. A white carnation is worn on the first day of exams, pink for interim exams and red for the final exam. B: That’s a really lovely tradition. A: 我剛剛發現另一個康乃馨的小知識！在牛津大學，學生在期末考試期間，傳統上會用大頭針把一朵康乃馨別在長袍上。 B: 真的哦？ A: 是啊，考試第一天佩戴白色的康乃馨、測驗期間的考試日佩戴粉紅色的、最後一場考試則佩戴紅色的。 B: 這真是個可愛的傳統啊。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: