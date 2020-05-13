EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Hey, come and take a look at this. I’ve found a bed-and-breakfast within a tea garden, and it is providing a 15 percent discount!

B: The rooms look nice and spacious, and they’re tastefully decorated too.

A: Check out this deluxe double room with a king-size bed and a balcony overlooking the tea garden.

B: It says there is only one of those room types left. It’s a steal: Quick, grab it!

A: 嘿，過來看看這個。我剛剛找到一間茶園裡的民宿了，現在還提供八五折優惠！

B: 房間看起來很棒，而且很寬敞，裝飾也很有品味。

A: 你看看這間豪華雙人房，有一個特大雙人床，跟一個可以俯瞰茶園的陽台。

B: 它說現在這個房型只剩下一間。實在是賺到了：快，把房間訂下來。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: