A: Hey, come and take a look at this. I’ve found a bed-and-breakfast within a tea garden, and it is providing a 15 percent discount!
B: The rooms look nice and spacious, and they’re tastefully decorated too.
A: Check out this deluxe double room with a king-size bed and a balcony overlooking the tea garden.
B: It says there is only one of those room types left. It’s a steal: Quick, grab it!
A: 嘿，過來看看這個。我剛剛找到一間茶園裡的民宿了，現在還提供八五折優惠！
B: 房間看起來很棒，而且很寬敞，裝飾也很有品味。
A: 你看看這間豪華雙人房，有一個特大雙人床，跟一個可以俯瞰茶園的陽台。
B: 它說現在這個房型只剩下一間。實在是賺到了：快，把房間訂下來。
Can dogs really detect COVID-19? Medical Detection Dogs, a British charity, believes they can, and has begun training dogs to sniff out the coronavirus since late March. Established in 2008 to utilize dogs’ sharp sense of smell to detect diseases, the group has previously worked with its dogs to detect cancers, Parkinson’s disease and bacterial infections. The charity believes that each disease is likely to trigger a distinct odor, which canines are able to smell. Some sniffer dogs are being trained in central England to sniff out samples of the coronavirus, and they receive a treat whenever they detect the correct
Online video platforms have benefited from the COVID-19 outbreak, with Line TV revealing that demand for streaming has increased by 20 percent. Among its shows, Someday or One Day, a 13-episode TV series, is the most popular. Starring Golden Bell-winning actress Alice Ko and hit actors Greg Hsu and Patrick Shih, the time-travel drama tells the story of a 27-year-old woman in Taipei who loses her boyfriend in a plane crash. Then, one day, she receives an old mysterious Walkman, which suddenly transports her back 10 years in the past, where she finds herself trapped in the body of a 17-year-old
The human cost of the climate crisis will hit harder, wider and sooner than previously believed, according to a new study that shows a billion people will either be displaced or forced to endure insufferable heat for every additional 1 degree Celsius rise in the global temperature. In a worst-case scenario of accelerating emissions, areas currently home to a third of the world’s population will be as hot as the hottest parts of the Sahara within 50 years, the paper warns. Even in the most optimistic outlook, 1.2 billion people will fall outside the comfortable “climate niche” in which humans have