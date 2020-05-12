A: I was thinking about going to Nantou County. I haven’t been there for ages.
B: The weather should be really nice this time of year: not too hot.
A: That’s true. You know, I’ve always wanted to visit a high mountain tea garden and learn about Taiwanese tea.
B: Me too! I wonder if we could find a bed-and-breakfast within a tea garden?
A: 我在考慮去南投縣玩。我大概有幾百年沒去了。
B: 每年到了這個時候，天氣應該會很舒適：不會太熱。
A: 真的。你知道嗎，我一直都想去參觀高山的茶園，並且學習一些關於台灣茶的知識。
B: 我也是！不知道我們能不能找到一間位在茶園裡的民宿。
