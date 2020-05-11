A: I’ve been thinking. . .
B: Does it hurt?
A: Hold on, hear me out. Since we had to cancel our European vacation due to the coronavirus, let’s take a vacation here in Taiwan. We can help support the local tourism industry.
B: Good idea. It will do us good to get out of the city for a while. Any thoughts on where to go?
A: 我最近在想啊‧‧‧‧‧‧。
B: 呃哦！
A: 等等，聽我把話說完。既然我們因為冠狀病毒疫情取消了歐洲假期，那就待在台灣度假吧。還可以藉此支持當地的觀光產業。
B: 好主意，我們也可以遠離都市塵囂一段時間。你有想到要去哪嗎？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
With efforts to promote telecommuting lagging despite the coronavirus crisis, Japan is taking another look at an ancient custom that stubbornly remains an analogue anomaly in an otherwise high-tech nation: the need to stamp documents with seals. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on citizens to stay at home, aiming for a 70 to 80 percent reduction in contact to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the goal has proved elusive. “I want the relevant ministries to conduct necessary reviews rapidly,” Abe told a meeting of his economic and fiscal policy council last Monday, according to the Web site
The closure of a Confucius Classroom in Sweden last week marks the shuttering of the last remaining Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute and its affiliated programs in the country. Political analysts say that the closure is symptomatic of rapidly deteriorating relations between the two nations. According to a report in the British newspaper the Times, Sweden is the first European nation to close all of its Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms. The last of Sweden’s four Confucius Institutes located in the city of Lulea, closed its doors in December last year. However, an affiliated Confucius Classroom, located in Falkenberg in the south
Can dogs really detect COVID-19? Medical Detection Dogs, a British charity, believes they can, and has begun training dogs to sniff out the coronavirus since late March. Established in 2008 to utilize dogs’ sharp sense of smell to detect diseases, the group has previously worked with its dogs to detect cancers, Parkinson’s disease and bacterial infections. The charity believes that each disease is likely to trigger a distinct odor, which canines are able to smell. Some sniffer dogs are being trained in central England to sniff out samples of the coronavirus, and they receive a treat whenever they detect the correct
Online video platforms have benefited from the COVID-19 outbreak, with Line TV revealing that demand for streaming has increased by 20 percent. Among its shows, Someday or One Day, a 13-episode TV series, is the most popular. Starring Golden Bell-winning actress Alice Ko and hit actors Greg Hsu and Patrick Shih, the time-travel drama tells the story of a 27-year-old woman in Taipei who loses her boyfriend in a plane crash. Then, one day, she receives an old mysterious Walkman, which suddenly transports her back 10 years in the past, where she finds herself trapped in the body of a 17-year-old