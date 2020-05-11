EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’ve been thinking. . .

B: Does it hurt?

A: Hold on, hear me out. Since we had to cancel our European vacation due to the coronavirus, let’s take a vacation here in Taiwan. We can help support the local tourism industry.

B: Good idea. It will do us good to get out of the city for a while. Any thoughts on where to go?

A: 我最近在想啊‧‧‧‧‧‧。

B: 呃哦！

A: 等等，聽我把話說完。既然我們因為冠狀病毒疫情取消了歐洲假期，那就待在台灣度假吧。還可以藉此支持當地的觀光產業。

B: 好主意，我們也可以遠離都市塵囂一段時間。你有想到要去哪嗎？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: