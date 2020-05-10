A: Was the lemon drizzle cake a success?
B: Yep, my mom was really pleased. How about the carnations?
A: Also a success. This year I arranged the flowers myself. I used a combination of white and pink carnations. Maybe next year I’ll have another go at baking a cake.
B: No! Please don’t...
A: 檸檬糖霜蛋糕有大獲成功嗎？
B: 有哦，我媽媽真的很開心。那你的康乃馨計畫呢？
A : 也很成功。今年我自己配了花色，把白色和粉紅色康乃馨搭配在一起。不過，明年我也許會再試一次烤蛋糕。
B : 不，拜託你不要‧‧‧‧‧‧。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
With efforts to promote telecommuting lagging despite the coronavirus crisis, Japan is taking another look at an ancient custom that stubbornly remains an analogue anomaly in an otherwise high-tech nation: the need to stamp documents with seals. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on citizens to stay at home, aiming for a 70 to 80 percent reduction in contact to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the goal has proved elusive. “I want the relevant ministries to conduct necessary reviews rapidly,” Abe told a meeting of his economic and fiscal policy council last Monday, according to the Web site
The closure of a Confucius Classroom in Sweden last week marks the shuttering of the last remaining Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute and its affiliated programs in the country. Political analysts say that the closure is symptomatic of rapidly deteriorating relations between the two nations. According to a report in the British newspaper the Times, Sweden is the first European nation to close all of its Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms. The last of Sweden’s four Confucius Institutes located in the city of Lulea, closed its doors in December last year. However, an affiliated Confucius Classroom, located in Falkenberg in the south
To remain vigilant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and because the coronavirus can be deposited on buttons when hands come into contact with them, the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau teamed up with a water dispenser manufacturer to develop a foot-operated water dispenser as a means to reduce the risk of infection from people coming into contact with the virus. This dispenser is operated by pushing the buttons with the foot instead of the finger, with pedals for hot water, warm water and ice water options, as well as a separate hot water cut-off pedal, to reduce the danger of
