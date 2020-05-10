EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Was the lemon drizzle cake a success?

B: Yep, my mom was really pleased. How about the carnations?

A: Also a success. This year I arranged the flowers myself. I used a combination of white and pink carnations. Maybe next year I’ll have another go at baking a cake.

B: No! Please don’t...

A: 檸檬糖霜蛋糕有大獲成功嗎？

B: 有哦，我媽媽真的很開心。那你的康乃馨計畫呢？

A : 也很成功。今年我自己配了花色，把白色和粉紅色康乃馨搭配在一起。不過，明年我也許會再試一次烤蛋糕。

B : 不，拜託你不要‧‧‧‧‧‧。

