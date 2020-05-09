EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I just discovered another fact about carnations. At Oxford University, students traditionally wear a carnation pinned to their gown during end-of-year exams.

B: Oh, really?

A: Yep. A white carnation is worn on the first day of exams, pink for interim exams and red for the final exam.

B: That’s a really lovely tradition.

A: 我剛剛發現另一個康乃馨的小知識！在牛津大學，學生在期末考試期間，傳統上會用大頭針把一朵康乃馨別在長袍上。

B: 真的哦？

A: 是啊，考試第一天佩戴白色的康乃馨、測驗期間的考試日佩戴粉紅色的、最後一場考試則佩戴紅色的。

B: 這真是個可愛的傳統啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: