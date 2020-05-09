Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
With efforts to promote telecommuting lagging despite the coronavirus crisis, Japan is taking another look at an ancient custom that stubbornly remains an analogue anomaly in an otherwise high-tech nation: the need to stamp documents with seals. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on citizens to stay at home, aiming for a 70 to 80 percent reduction in contact to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the goal has proved elusive. “I want the relevant ministries to conduct necessary reviews rapidly,” Abe told a meeting of his economic and fiscal policy council last Monday, according to the Web site
The sight of tens of thousands of flamingos flocking together to create a huge pink cloud may be one of the wonders of the natural world but research suggests that within these vast congregations, individual birds form intimate, long-lasting friendship groups. A five-year study of captive flocks in Gloucestershire has found that flamingos spend large amounts of time with specific close “friends” in groups of up to four or five. The report says that some of these friendship groups appear to avoid others they do not get along with. No loners were spotted but some individuals, dubbed “social butterflies” by the
To remain vigilant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and because the coronavirus can be deposited on buttons when hands come into contact with them, the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau teamed up with a water dispenser manufacturer to develop a foot-operated water dispenser as a means to reduce the risk of infection from people coming into contact with the virus. This dispenser is operated by pushing the buttons with the foot instead of the finger, with pedals for hot water, warm water and ice water options, as well as a separate hot water cut-off pedal, to reduce the danger of
The closure of a Confucius Classroom in Sweden last week marks the shuttering of the last remaining Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute and its affiliated programs in the country. Political analysts say that the closure is symptomatic of rapidly deteriorating relations between the two nations. According to a report in the British newspaper the Times, Sweden is the first European nation to close all of its Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms. The last of Sweden’s four Confucius Institutes located in the city of Lulea, closed its doors in December last year. However, an affiliated Confucius Classroom, located in Falkenberg in the south