B: I just did a little research into carnations; it seems they have different symbolic meanings in different cultures.
A: How so?
B: In some European countries, red carnations are worn on Workers’ Day to symbolize socialism and the labor movement. In Ireland, green carnations are worn on St Patrick’s day and in France it’s a traditional funeral flower.
B: 我剛才稍微研究了一下康乃馨。看起來，這種花在不同文化中帶有不同的象徵意義耶。
A: 怎麼說呢？
B : 在一些歐洲國家，人們會在國際勞動節時佩戴紅色康乃馨，作為社會主義和勞工運動的象徵。愛爾蘭聖派屈克節則有佩戴綠色康乃馨的習俗。在法國則是傳統上葬禮常見的花朵。
The sight of tens of thousands of flamingos flocking together to create a huge pink cloud may be one of the wonders of the natural world but research suggests that within these vast congregations, individual birds form intimate, long-lasting friendship groups. A five-year study of captive flocks in Gloucestershire has found that flamingos spend large amounts of time with specific close “friends” in groups of up to four or five. The report says that some of these friendship groups appear to avoid others they do not get along with. No loners were spotted but some individuals, dubbed “social butterflies” by the
With efforts to promote telecommuting lagging despite the coronavirus crisis, Japan is taking another look at an ancient custom that stubbornly remains an analogue anomaly in an otherwise high-tech nation: the need to stamp documents with seals. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on citizens to stay at home, aiming for a 70 to 80 percent reduction in contact to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the goal has proved elusive. “I want the relevant ministries to conduct necessary reviews rapidly,” Abe told a meeting of his economic and fiscal policy council last Monday, according to the Web site
To remain vigilant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and because the coronavirus can be deposited on buttons when hands come into contact with them, the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau teamed up with a water dispenser manufacturer to develop a foot-operated water dispenser as a means to reduce the risk of infection from people coming into contact with the virus. This dispenser is operated by pushing the buttons with the foot instead of the finger, with pedals for hot water, warm water and ice water options, as well as a separate hot water cut-off pedal, to reduce the danger of