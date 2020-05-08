EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: I just did a little research into carnations; it seems they have different symbolic meanings in different cultures.

A: How so?

B: In some European countries, red carnations are worn on Workers’ Day to symbolize socialism and the labor movement. In Ireland, green carnations are worn on St Patrick’s day and in France it’s a traditional funeral flower.

B: 我剛才稍微研究了一下康乃馨。看起來，這種花在不同文化中帶有不同的象徵意義耶。

A: 怎麼說呢？

B : 在一些歐洲國家，人們會在國際勞動節時佩戴紅色康乃馨，作為社會主義和勞工運動的象徵。愛爾蘭聖派屈克節則有佩戴綠色康乃馨的習俗。在法國則是傳統上葬禮常見的花朵。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: