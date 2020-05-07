British dogs training to detect coronavirus 英國訓練狗兒 嗅出武漢肺炎

Can dogs really detect COVID-19? Medical Detection Dogs, a British charity, believes they can, and has begun training dogs to sniff out the coronavirus since late March. Established in 2008 to utilize dogs’ sharp sense of smell to detect diseases, the group has previously worked with its dogs to detect cancers, Parkinson’s disease and bacterial infections.

The charity believes that each disease is likely to trigger a distinct odor, which canines are able to smell. Some sniffer dogs are being trained in central England to sniff out samples of the coronavirus, and they receive a treat whenever they detect the correct sample. After a six-week training session, the group is hoping to help provide a “rapid, non-invasive diagnosis tool.”

“We have evidence that dogs can detect bacteria and other diseases,” group founder Claire Guest told AFP. “We believe dogs can detect COVID-19 and will be able to screen hundreds of people very, very rapidly, so we can know who needs to be tested and isolated.”

A dog called Florin tries to detect COVID-19 during a training exercise on March 31 at Medical Detection Dogs in Milton Keynes, UK. 小狗弗洛林在「醫療偵察犬」機構的訓練活動中，試著偵測出武漢肺炎，三月三十一日攝於英國米爾頓凱因斯。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

狗真的可以偵測出武漢肺炎嗎？英國慈善機構「醫療偵察犬」相信牠們是可以的！並且自三月底已開始訓練牠們嗅出新冠病毒。該慈善組織創立於二○○八年，致力於運用狗的敏銳嗅覺來偵測疾病，先前曾訓練狗偵察癌症、巴金森氏症及細菌感染等病症。

該組織認為每項疾病皆會引發一種獨特氣味，而犬科動物能夠聞出這些氣味。一群嗅探犬正在英格蘭中部進行嗅出病毒檢體的訓練，狗兒只要正確辨識檢體即可獲得獎賞。藉由為期六週的訓練，希望幫忙提供一種「快速、非侵入性的診斷工具」。

「我們有證據顯示狗兒可以偵測到各種細菌和其它疾病，」組織創辦人克萊兒蓋斯特告訴法新社 。「我們相信狗兒也可以偵測到武漢肺炎，將來就能非常快速篩檢數百人，如此我們就知道誰需要接受檢測、隔離。」

(台北時報張聖恩)